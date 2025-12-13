“Da anni parlavamo di raccogliere tutte le cover che abbiamo realizzato e pubblicarle affinché tutti potessero ascoltarle. Finalmente ci siamo riusciti“, afferma Zia McCabe dei The Dandy Warhols parlando del nuovo album di cover del gruppo. L’album si intitola “Pin Ups” e uscirà il 20 marzo per Beat The World/Little Cloud Records.
Tra le band presenti ci sono The Beatles, The Cure, The Clash, Gang of Four, The Cult, America, The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Love & Rockets e altre ancora. Al momento sono state svelate le 4 cover di Gang Of Four, Cure, Violent Femmes e Damned.
Tracklist:
Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
What We All Want – Gang Of Four
Primary – The Cure
Kiss Off – Violent Femmes
Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps
Rain – The Cult
Straight To Hell – The Clash
Sister Golden Hair – America
Lay Lady Lay – Bob Dylan
Ripple – The Grateful Dead
You Ain’t Going Nowhere (Easy Chair) – The Byrds
Blackbird – The Beatles
The Beautiful People – Marilyn Manson
Love Song – The Damned
Jet Boy – New York Dolls
She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult
Inside The Outside – Love And Rockets