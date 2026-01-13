Il secondo album dei Brigitte Calls Me Baby, “Irreversible” (atteso il 13 marzo), cattura, a quanto ci dicono le note stampa, perfettamente la loro energia dal vivo e il loro acclamato songwriting. Prodotto da Yves & Lawrence Rothman, l’album ha preso vita durante un tour incessante che ha incluso festival (Lollapalooza) e concerti con Morrissey, Muse & Last Dinner Party, oltre a concerti da headliner sold-out negli Stati Uniti, nel Regno Unito e in Europa.
Il risultato: una maestosa suite di canzoni che brillano, colpiscono forte e celebrano il dramma dell’essere vivi.
Prima anticipazione è il brano “Slumber Party”:
Ricordiamo che i BCMB saranno a Segrate (MI), al Circolo Magnolia, il 28 marzo.
Tracklist:
- There Always
- Slumber Party
- I Danced With Another Love In My Dream
- The Pit
- Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction
- These Actos of which We’re Designed
- Sillage
- I Can’t Have You All To Myself
- I Can Take The Sun Out Of The Sky
- The Early Days of Love
- Send Those Memories