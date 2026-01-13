Il secondo album dei Brigitte Calls Me Baby, “Irreversible” (atteso il 13 marzo), cattura, a quanto ci dicono le note stampa, perfettamente la loro energia dal vivo e il loro acclamato songwriting. Prodotto da Yves & Lawrence Rothman, l’album ha preso vita durante un tour incessante che ha incluso festival (Lollapalooza) e concerti con Morrissey, Muse & Last Dinner Party, oltre a concerti da headliner sold-out negli Stati Uniti, nel Regno Unito e in Europa.

Il risultato: una maestosa suite di canzoni che brillano, colpiscono forte e celebrano il dramma dell’essere vivi.

Prima anticipazione è il brano “Slumber Party”:

Ricordiamo che i BCMB saranno a Segrate (MI), al Circolo Magnolia, il 28 marzo.

Tracklist:

  1. There Always
  2. Slumber Party
  3. I Danced With Another Love In My Dream
  4. The Pit
  5. Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction
  6. These Actos of which We’re Designed
  7. Sillage
  8. I Can’t Have You All To Myself
  9. I Can Take The Sun Out Of The Sky
  10. The Early Days of Love
  11. Send Those Memories