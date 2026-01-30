Thundercat ha annunciato il suo quinto LP, “Distracted“, in uscita il 3 aprile per Brainfeeder. Il primo lavoro dopo “It Is What It Is” è stata realizzato in collaborazione con Greg Kurstin, con la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus, Kenneth Blume (alias Kenny Beats) e The Lemon Twigs. All’album hanno contribuito anche A$AP Rocky (al cui nuovo album “Don’t Be Dumb” ha collaborato anche Thundercat), Willow, Tame Impala, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty e il compianto Mac Miller.
Il singolo apripista è “I Did This To Myself”n che vede la partecipazione di Lil Yachty e la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus.
Tracklist:
- Candlelight
- No More Lies (feat. Tame Impala)
- She Knows Too Much (feat. Mac Miller)
- I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Funny Friends (feat. A$AP Rocky)
- What Is Left To Say
- I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time
- Anakin Learns His Fat
- Walking On The Moon
- This Thing We Call Love (feat. Channel Tres)
- ThunderWave (feat. WILLOW)
- Pozole
- A.D.D. Through The Roof
- Great Americans
- You Left Without Saying Goodbye