Thundercat ha annunciato il suo quinto LP, “Distracted“, in uscita il 3 aprile per Brainfeeder. Il primo lavoro dopo “It Is What It Is” è stata realizzato in collaborazione con Greg Kurstin, con la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus, Kenneth Blume (alias Kenny Beats) e The Lemon Twigs. All’album hanno contribuito anche A$AP Rocky (al cui nuovo album “Don’t Be Dumb” ha collaborato anche Thundercat), Willow, Tame Impala, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty e il compianto Mac Miller.

Il singolo apripista è “I Did This To Myself”n che vede la partecipazione di Lil Yachty e la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus.

Tracklist:

