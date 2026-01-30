Thundercat ha annunciato il suo quinto LP, “Distracted“, in uscita il 3 aprile per Brainfeeder. Il primo lavoro dopo “It Is What It Is” è stata realizzato in collaborazione con Greg Kurstin, con la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus, Kenneth Blume (alias Kenny Beats) e The Lemon Twigs. All’album hanno contribuito anche A$AP Rocky (al cui nuovo album “Don’t Be Dumb” ha collaborato anche Thundercat), Willow, Tame Impala, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty e il compianto Mac Miller.

Il singolo apripista è “I Did This To Myself”n che vede la partecipazione di Lil Yachty e la produzione aggiuntiva di Flying Lotus.

Tracklist:

  1. Candlelight
  2. No More Lies (feat. Tame Impala)
  3. She Knows Too Much (feat. Mac Miller)
  4. I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)
  5. Funny Friends (feat. A$AP Rocky)
  6. What Is Left To Say
  7. I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time
  8. Anakin Learns His Fat
  9. Walking On The Moon
  10. This Thing We Call Love (feat. Channel Tres)
  11. ThunderWave (feat. WILLOW)
  12. Pozole
  13. A.D.D. Through The Roof
  14. Great Americans
  15. You Left Without Saying Goodbye