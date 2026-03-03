Loraine James rilascerà su Hyperdub il prossimo 8 maggio il nuovo disco dal titolo “Detached From The Rest Of You“.
Il lavoro, che segna il ritorno della producer britannica con una release firmata con il suo vero nome (varie le uscite anche come Whatever the Weather) dopo 3 anni dall’ultimo “Gentle Confrontation”, raccoglie i featuring di Alan Sparhawk, Tirzah, Anysia Kym e Miho Hatori.
“In A Rut” è il primo singolo con la voce di Sydney Spann:
“Detached From The Rest Of You” tracklist:
01 A Long Distance Call
02 The Book of Self Doubt
03 In a Rut [feat. Sydney Spann]
04 Score [feat. Anysia Kym]
05 Seems Like I
06 Flatline [feat. Miho Hatori]
07 Peak Again [feat. Alan Sparkhawk]
08 Habits and Patterns [feat. Tirzah]
09 Wish I Was Like U
10 Ending Us All [feat. Le3 Black and Fyn Dobson]
11 Forever Still (Steel)
12 See Through