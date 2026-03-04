Dal 2011, anno di pubblicazione di “Killer Sounds”, gli Hard-Fi non si presentavano con un nuovo lavoro.
Adesso la band di Staines-upon-Thames nel Surrey, UK, annuncia “Sweating Someone Else’s Fever”, in uscita il prossimo 16 maggio, disco prodotto dal frontman Richard Archer insieme a Wolsey White.
Primo estratto “They Ain’t Your Friends”:
In “Sweating Someone Else’s Fever” troviamo anche l’MC colombiano Mike Kalle e l’attrice di teatro Krysten Cummings.
“Sweating Someone Else’s Fever” tracklist:
01 “They Ain’t Your Friends”
02 “Digo Nada” (feat. Mike Kalle)
03 “You Rule My Heart (When The Summer’s Gone)”
04 “Humpback Whale”
05 “Looking For Fun”
06 “A Rose Electric” (feat. Krysten Cummings)
07 “Always And Forever (Remastered)”
08 “Arise”
09 “Ain’t Going Out Tonight” (feat. Krysten Cummings)
10 “Now and Then”
11 “Don’t Go Making Plans (Remastered)”