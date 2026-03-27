Ieri, giovedì 26 marzo, i Manic Street Preachers sono saluti sul palco della Royal Albert Hall di Londra per uno dei live della serie “Teenage Cancer Trust” evento benefico organizzato quest’anno da Robert Smith.

Il concerto, intenso, ha previsto anche delle cover: “Bring On the Dancing Horses” degli Echo & The Bunnymen, “This Is the Day” dei The The e “Close To Me” dei Cure:

Nella setlist poi sono apparse anche alcune rarità, la title-track del disco “Futurology”, “Condemned To Rock ‘n’ Roll”, eseguita dal vivo l’ultima volta nel 2015 e “My Little Empire” che non vedeva un palco dal 2019:

Questa la setlist dell’esibizione che ha regalato anche dei brani solisti del cantante James Dean Bradfield:

‘Motorcycle Emptiness’

‘Futurology’ (prima volta dal 2014)

‘Roses in the Hospital’ (prima volta dal 2016)

‘You Stole the Sun From My Heart’

‘Decline & Fall’

‘Ocean Spray’

‘Close to Me’ (The Cure cover)

‘La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)’

‘This Is Yesterday’

‘Bring On the Dancing Horses’ (Echo & the Bunnymen cover) (Shortened)

‘Hiding in Plain Sight’

‘The Secret He Had Missed’

‘A Design for Life’

‘This Sullen Welsh Heart’ (James Dean Bradfield solo)

‘Everything Must Go’ (James Dean Bradfield solo)

‘The Everlasting’ (James Dean Bradfield solo into full band)

‘Condemned to Rock ‘n’ Roll’ (prima volta dal 2015)

‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’

‘This Is the Day’ (The The cover) (prima volta dal 2017)

‘From Despair to Where’

‘My Little Empire’ (prima volta dal 2019)

‘You Love Us’ (dedicata a Richey Edwards)

‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’