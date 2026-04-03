E’ come se dopo due album molto ripiegati verso l’interno, introspettivi, i Flaming Lips avessero aperto gli occhi e guardato in faccia il mondo attorno.

“At War With The Mystics” (2006) è passato alla storia, non a torto, come il disco politico della band di Wayne Coyne.

Musicalmente è un forte ritorno al suono della chitarra, pur se sempre alterata, e persino citazionista: Prince, Beck, il funk e la black music degli anni ’70 sono buttati nel calderone insieme al suono dei sintetizzatori e delle macchine, spesso preso in prestito dai Daft Punk, o retaggio del precedente “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots”, e orchestrazioni quasi da b-movie.

Time after time those fanatical minds try to rule the all world
telling us it’s them who’s in charge of it all

Ma la chiave di lettura di questo album è la contemporaneità in cui i Lips si calano: forse per la prima volta da quasi dieci anni siamo di fronte ad un disco nient’affatto senza tempo, ma che vibra in un contesto preciso.

Anzitutto, quello della guerra all’Iraq: “At War With The Mystics” (titolo compreso) è zeppo di riferimenti rabbiosi alle politiche sbagliate (usando un eufemismo) di metà anni zero, e all’imperante fanatismo destrorso dell’amministrazione Bush (“Free Radicals”, “The W.A.N.D.”, ad esempio).

E ancora, lo spirito povero di una società che ci vorrebbe sempre felici, felici e corrotti, pronti a nascondere sotto il tappeto ogni crepa ed insicurezza (“Haven’t Got A Clue”, “The Sound Of Faliure”).

La reazione, canta Coyne, può essere semplicemente fermarsi un attimo a pensare: “if you could blow up the world with the flick of a switch, would you do it?” (“The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”), o rendersi conto di non essere affatto infiniti (“off in the future maybe there ain’t no heaven / it’s just you and me and maybe it’s just as well ‘cause if there ain’t no heaven maybe there ain’t no hell?” – “Vein Of Stars”), o un briciolo di speranza (la conclusiva, splendida, “Goin’ On”).

E poi i Flaming Lips buttano lì con una facilità disarmante una riflessione infinita sulla morte travestita da perfetta pop song:

Mr. Ambulance Driver I’m right here beside her
and though I’ll live somehow I’ve found
Mr. Ambulance Driver I’m not a real survivor
‘cause I’m wishing I was the one that
wasn’t gonna be here anymore

“At War With The Mystics” è un calderone sonoro, psichedelico (non potrebbe essere altrimenti), un disco di reazione, che però – come la filosofia – non dà soluzioni ma pone domande (“Mr. Ambulance Driver, tell me: for everyone that dies, someone new is born”) spinge alla continua ricerca sullo stretto confine giusto/sbagliato.

L’articolo nella sua forma originale lo trovate su ‘Non Siamo Di Qui’ che ringraziamo per la gentile concessione

Pubblicazione: 3 aprile 2006
Genere: Psychedelic rock, dream pop, neo-psychedelia, space rock
Lunghezza: 54:53
Label: Warner Bros.
Produttori: The Flaming Lips, Dave Fridmann, Scott Booker

Tracklist:

  1. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)
  2. Free Radicals (A Hallucination of the Christmas Skeleton Pleading with a Suicide Bomber)
  3. The Sound of Failure / It’s Dark… Is It Always This Dark??
  4. My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion (The Inner Life as Blazing Shield of Defiance and Optimism as Celestial Spear of Action)
  5. Vein of Stars
  6. The Wizard Turns On… The Giant Silver Flashlight and Puts on His Werewolf Moccasins
  7. It Overtakes Me / The Stars Are So Big… I Am So Small… Do I Stand a Chance?
  8. Mr. Ambulance Driver
  9. Haven’t Got a Clue
  10. The W.A.N.D. (The Will Always Negates Defeat)
  11. Pompeii am Götterdämmerung
  12. Goin’ On