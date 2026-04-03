E’ come se dopo due album molto ripiegati verso l’interno, introspettivi, i Flaming Lips avessero aperto gli occhi e guardato in faccia il mondo attorno.

“At War With The Mystics” (2006) è passato alla storia, non a torto, come il disco politico della band di Wayne Coyne.

Musicalmente è un forte ritorno al suono della chitarra, pur se sempre alterata, e persino citazionista: Prince, Beck, il funk e la black music degli anni ’70 sono buttati nel calderone insieme al suono dei sintetizzatori e delle macchine, spesso preso in prestito dai Daft Punk, o retaggio del precedente “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots”, e orchestrazioni quasi da b-movie.

Time after time those fanatical minds try to rule the all world

telling us it’s them who’s in charge of it all

Ma la chiave di lettura di questo album è la contemporaneità in cui i Lips si calano: forse per la prima volta da quasi dieci anni siamo di fronte ad un disco nient’affatto senza tempo, ma che vibra in un contesto preciso.

Anzitutto, quello della guerra all’Iraq: “At War With The Mystics” (titolo compreso) è zeppo di riferimenti rabbiosi alle politiche sbagliate (usando un eufemismo) di metà anni zero, e all’imperante fanatismo destrorso dell’amministrazione Bush (“Free Radicals”, “The W.A.N.D.”, ad esempio).

E ancora, lo spirito povero di una società che ci vorrebbe sempre felici, felici e corrotti, pronti a nascondere sotto il tappeto ogni crepa ed insicurezza (“Haven’t Got A Clue”, “The Sound Of Faliure”).

La reazione, canta Coyne, può essere semplicemente fermarsi un attimo a pensare: “if you could blow up the world with the flick of a switch, would you do it?” (“The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”), o rendersi conto di non essere affatto infiniti (“off in the future maybe there ain’t no heaven / it’s just you and me and maybe it’s just as well ‘cause if there ain’t no heaven maybe there ain’t no hell?” – “Vein Of Stars”), o un briciolo di speranza (la conclusiva, splendida, “Goin’ On”).

E poi i Flaming Lips buttano lì con una facilità disarmante una riflessione infinita sulla morte travestita da perfetta pop song:

Mr. Ambulance Driver I’m right here beside her

and though I’ll live somehow I’ve found

Mr. Ambulance Driver I’m not a real survivor

‘cause I’m wishing I was the one that

wasn’t gonna be here anymore

“At War With The Mystics” è un calderone sonoro, psichedelico (non potrebbe essere altrimenti), un disco di reazione, che però – come la filosofia – non dà soluzioni ma pone domande (“Mr. Ambulance Driver, tell me: for everyone that dies, someone new is born”) spinge alla continua ricerca sullo stretto confine giusto/sbagliato.

L’articolo nella sua forma originale lo trovate su ‘Non Siamo Di Qui’ che ringraziamo per la gentile concessione

Pubblicazione: 3 aprile 2006

Genere: Psychedelic rock, dream pop, neo-psychedelia, space rock

Lunghezza: 54:53

Label: Warner Bros.

Produttori: The Flaming Lips, Dave Fridmann, Scott Booker

Tracklist: