Credit: danisabella from San Francisco, CA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

I Muse condividono il terzo brano estratto dal decimo album in studio “The WOW! Signal”, atteso per il 26 giugno. Dopo “Unravelling” e “Be With You” ecco ora “Cryogen”.

Space rock, glam, hard-rock, cambi di tempo e virtuosismi.