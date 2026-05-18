Gli Smashing Pumpkins hanno annunciato un tour nordamericano per celebrare il trentesimo anniversario del loro doppio album “Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness”.
Ogni serata del “The Rats in a Cage Tour” promette un’esecuzione integrale dell’album, oltre a un secondo set tratto dal repertorio di successi e brani meno conosciuti della band, che abbraccia quasi quattro decenni.
Il tour di 27 date nelle arene inizierà il 30 settembre allo Schottenstein Center di Columbus. Quello che possiamo fare è sperare che questo tour passi almeno dall’Europa…
Nel frattempo stamattina alle ore 2 era in previsione quello che la band definiva come il “requiem” di Zero (1995 – 2026) in diretta su YouTube e così è stato, un vero e proprio funerale, seguito da un live della band:
“In the brisk and heady autumn of 1995, Zero appeared without warning: as mirror, wound, joke, threat, prayer and then, this reflection in glass.Countless souls understood. Countless others did not, and yet, the lonely kept him alive far longer and into some greater influence than anyone might have intended. For that, we know Zero and those who loved him are grateful.“