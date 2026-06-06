Curiosi di vedere i Cure (attesi a Firenze Rocks il 14 giugno) al Primavera Sound nella loro esibizione del 5 giugno al Parc del Fòrum di Barcellona? Bene, curiosità subito soddisfatta grazie a YouTube. Ecco l’esibizione completa…
Setlist:
Alone
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
Lovesong
2 Late
The Last Day of Summer
Burn
Fascination Street
alt.end
The Walk
Mint Car
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Trust
Push
Play for Today
A Forest
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
Lullaby
Hot Hot Hot!!!
Wrong Number
Let’s Go to Bed
The Lovecats
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry