Curiosi di vedere i Cure (attesi a Firenze Rocks il 14 giugno) al Primavera Sound nella loro esibizione del 5 giugno al Parc del Fòrum di Barcellona? Bene, curiosità subito soddisfatta grazie a YouTube. Ecco l’esibizione completa…

Setlist:

Alone

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

Lovesong

2 Late

The Last Day of Summer

Burn

Fascination Street

alt.end

The Walk

Mint Car

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Trust

Push

Play for Today

A Forest

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

Lullaby

Hot Hot Hot!!!

Wrong Number

Let’s Go to Bed

The Lovecats

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry