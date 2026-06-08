Due ottimi set dal Primavera Sound 2026. Father John Misty (4 giugno) e Ethel Cain (5 giugno):

Setlist:

  1. I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
  2. Mr. Tillman
  3. Nancy From Now On
  4. Being You
  5. When You’re Smiling and Astride Me
  6. Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
  7. Mental Health
  8. Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose
  9. The Old Law
  10. Screamland
  11. She Cleans Up
  12. Holy Shit
  13. I Love You, Honeybear
  14. Mahashmashana

Setlist:

american teenager
nettles
willoughbys interlude
dust bowl
punish demo/thatorchia
ptolemaea
gibson girl
crush
thoroughfare
house in nebraska