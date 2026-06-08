Due ottimi set dal Primavera Sound 2026. Father John Misty (4 giugno) e Ethel Cain (5 giugno):
Setlist:
- I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
- Mr. Tillman
- Nancy From Now On
- Being You
- When You’re Smiling and Astride Me
- Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
- Mental Health
- Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose
- The Old Law
- Screamland
- She Cleans Up
- Holy Shit
- I Love You, Honeybear
- Mahashmashana
Setlist:
american teenager
nettles
willoughbys interlude
dust bowl
punish demo/thatorchia
ptolemaea
gibson girl
crush
thoroughfare
house in nebraska