I Joy Division pubblicheranno un cofanetto live intitolato “Eternal: Live”, in uscita il 25 settembre per Rhino. Questa è la prima raccolta ufficiale in assoluto di registrazioni live della band e comprende 14 CD con registrazioni di 16 diverse esibizioni, tratte da cassette del pubblico, nastri del mixer e registrazioni televisive, tutte rimasterizzate agli Abbey Road Studios.

Sono inclusi anche due DVD con due ore e mezza di filmati dal vivo, tra cui il concerto al Plan K di Bruxelles, due spettacoli all’Apollo Theatre di Manchester, un soundcheck e una nuova versione di “Joy Division – A Malcolm Whitehead Film”.

“Eternal: Live” include anche un libretto di 16 pagine con note di Simon Armitage e fotografie di Anton Corbijn e Kevin Cummins.

Primo anticipo è “Transmission”, registrata al Les Bains Douches di Parigi il 18 dicembre 1979.

Tracklist:

CD1: Hope And Anchor, London Previously unreleased

1 Exercise One

2 She’s Lost Control

3 Shadowplay

4 Leaders Of Men

5 Insight

6 The Only Mistake

7 Disorder

8 Glass

9 Digital

10 Warsaw

11 Transmission

12 I Remember Nothing

13 Interzone

14 Ice Age

Recording date: 1st March, 1979

Audio source: Mixing an audience recording by Jonathan Crabb, with a second audience recording (taper unknown). Both recordings previously unheard.

CD2: Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham

1 Exercise One

2 She’s Lost Control

3 Shadowplay

4 Leaders Of Men

5 Insight

6 Disorder

7 Glass

8 Digital

9 Ice Age

10 Warsaw

11 Transmission

12 I Remember Nothing

13 No Love Lost

Recording date: 14th March, 1979

Audio source:”Exercise One” from a sound desk recording, the rest of the show is a matrix of the sound desk recording and an audience recording by Malcolm Whitehead.

Acklam Hall, London Previously unreleased

14 Disorder

15 She’s Lost Control

16 Shadowplay

17 Wilderness

18 Insight

19 Candidate

20 Digital

Recording date: 17th May, 1979

Audio source: An audience recording by Jonathan Crabb

CD3: The Factory, Manchester Previously unheard recording

1 Dead Souls

2 The Only Mistake

3 Insight

4 Candidate

5 Wilderness

6 She’s Lost Control

7 Shadowplay

8 Disorder

9 Interzone

10 Atrocity Exhibition

11 Novelty

12 Transmission

Recording date: 13th July, 1979

Audio source: A previously unheard sound desk recording.

CD4: YMCA, London

1 Dead Souls

2 Disorder

3 Wilderness

4 Autosuggestion

5 Transmission

6 Day Of The Lords

7 She’s Lost Control

8 Shadowplay

9 Atrocity Exhibition

10 Insight

Recording date: 2nd August, 1979

Audio source: Sound desk recording.

CD5: Futurama One Festival, Leeds

1 I Remember Nothing

2 Wilderness

3 Transmission

4 Colony

5 Disorder

6 Insight

7 Shadowplay

8 She’s Lost Control

9 Atrocity Exhibition

10 Dead Souls

Recording date: 8th September, 1979

Audio source: An audience recording by Duncan Haysom.

CD6: Les Bains Douches, Paris

1 Passover

2 Wilderness

3 Disorder

4 Love Will Tear Us Apart

5 Insight

6 Shadowplay

7 Transmission

8 Day Of The Lords

9 Twenty Four Hours

10 Colony

11 These Days

12 A Means To An End

13 She’s Lost Control

14 Atrocity Exhibition

15 Interzone

16 Warsaw

Recording date: 18th December, 1979

Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, France Inter.

CD7: Paradiso, Amsterdam

1 Passover

2 Wilderness

3 Digital

4 Day Of The Lords

5 Insight

6 New Dawn Fades

7 Disorder

8 Transmission

9 Love Will Tear Us Apart

10 These Days

11 A Means To An End

12 Twenty Four Hours

13 Shadowplay

14 She’s Lost Control

15 Atrocity Exhibition

16 Atmosphere

17 Interzone

Recording date: 11th January, 1980

Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, VARA.

CD8: Effenaar, Eindhoven

1 Love Will Tear Us Apart

2 Digital

3 New Dawn Fades

4 Colony

5 These Days

6 Ice Age

7 Dead Souls

8 Disorder

9 Day Of The Lords

10 Autosuggestion

11 Shadowplay

12 She’s Lost Control

13 Transmission

14 Interzone

15 Atmosphere

16 Warsaw

Recording date: 18th January, 1980

Audio source: An audience recording.

CD9: The Warehouse, Preston

1 Incubation

2 Wilderness

3 Twenty Four Hours

4 The Eternal

5 Heart And Soul

6 Shadowplay

7 Transmission

8 Disorder

9 Warsaw

10 Colony

11 Interzone

12 She’s Lost Control

Recording date: 28th February, 1980

Audio source: Sound desk recording.

CD10: The Lyceum, London

1 Incubation Previously unheard recording

2 Wilderness Previously unheard recording

3 Twenty Four Hours Previously unheard recording

4 The Eternal Previously unheard recording

5 Heart And Soul Previously unheard recording

6 Love Will Tear Us Apart Previously unheard recording

7 Isolation Previously unheard recording

8 Komakino Previously unheard recording

9 She’s Lost Control Previously unheard recording

10 These Days

11 Atrocity Exhibition

12 Heart And Soul Soundcheck

13 Incubation Soundcheck

14 Komakino Soundcheck

15 Isolation (Instrumental) Soundcheck

16 Isolation Soundcheck

Recording date: 29th February, 1980

Audio source: Sound desk recording (tracks 1-10), matrix sound desk / audience recording by Duncan Haysom (track 11), audience recording (tracks 12-16).

CD11: The Moonlight Club, London

2nd April, 1980

1 Sound Of Music

2 Wilderness Previously unheard

3 Colony Previously unheard

4 Love Will Tear Us Apart Previously unheard

5 A Means To An End Previously unheard

6 Transmission Previously unheard

7 Dead Souls Previously unheard

8 Sister Ray

Recording date: 2nd April, 1980

Audio source: Track 1 audience recording by Andy Hooper, tracks 2-8 (mostly) unheard desk recording (except Sister Ray, which was on Still).

3rd April, 1980

9 Love Will Tear Us Apart

10 Glass

11 Digital

12 Heart And Soul

13 Isolation

14 Disorder

15 Atrocity Exhibition

16 Atmosphere

Recording date: 3rd April, 1980

Audio source: Audience recording by Andy Hooper.

CD12: Winter Gardens, Malvern

1 Disorder

2 Wilderness

3 Twenty Four Hours

4 Heart And Soul

5 Atmosphere

6 Love Will Tear Us Apart

7 Isolation

8 Interzone

9 She’s Lost Control

10 Girls Don’t Count (with Section 25)

Recording date: 5th April, 1980

Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.

CD13: Ajanta Theatre, Derby

1 Dead Souls

2 Wilderness

3 Digital

4 Insight

5 Passover

6 Heart And Soul

7 Isolation

8 These Days

9 Transmission

10 She’s Lost Control

11 Colony

12 Girls Don’t Count (with Section 25)

Recording date: 19th April, 1980

Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.

CD14: High Hall, Birmingham

1 Ceremony

2 Shadowplay

3 A Means To An End

4 Passover

5 New Dawn Fades

6 Twenty Four Hours

7 Transmission

8 Disorder

9 Isolation

10 Decades

11 Digital

Recording date: 2nd May, 1980

Audio source: Sound desk recording. Track 1, first minute taken from audience recording (recordist unknown).

DVD1

1 Joy Division – A Malcolm Whitehead Film (2026 edit)

2 She’s Lost Control – Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

3 Shadowplay – Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

4 Leaders Of Men – Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

5 Transmission – Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979

6 She’s Lost Control – Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979

Plan K, Brussels

Recording date: 16th October, 1979

7 Love Will Tear Us Apart [Original 1979 Audio Version]

8 Wilderness [Original 1979 Audio Version]

9 Disorder [Original 1979 Audio Version]

10 Colony [Original 1979 Audio Version]

11 Insight [Original 1979 Audio Version]

12 Twenty Four Hours [Original 1979 Audio Version]

13 New Dawn Fades [Original 1979 Audio Version]

14 Transmission [Original 1979 Audio Version]

15 Shadowplay [Original 1979 Audio Version]

16 She’s Lost Control [Original 1979 Audio Version]

17 Atrocity Exhibition [Original 1979 Audio Version]

18 Interzone [Original 1979 Audio Version]

19 Wilderness [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

20 Disorder [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

21 Colony [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

22 Insight [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

23 Twenty Four Hours [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

24 New Dawn Fades [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

25 Transmission [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

26 Shadowplay [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

27 She’s Lost Control [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

28 Atrocity Exhibition [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

29 Interzone [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

DVD2

Apollo Theatre, Manchester

Recording date: 27th October, 1979

1 Dead Souls

2 Wilderness

3 Colony

4 Autosuggestion

5 Love Will Tear Us Apart

6 Shadowplay

7 She’s Lost Control

8 Transmission

Apollo Theatre, Manchester

Recording date: 28th October, 1979

9 Sound Of Music

10 Shadowplay

11 Colony

12 Day Of The Lords

13 Twenty Four Hours

14 Disorder

15 Walked In Line

16 I Remember Nothing

17 Transmission