Il 20 giugno gli Editors erano al Pinkpop, nei Paesi Bassi, e su YouTube è comparso tutto il loro live. Nella setlist compaiono anche i due nuovi singoli “The Rush” e “Call It In”.
La band pubblicherà il suo ottavo album in studio, “Surface, Echo & Sound”, il 30 ottobre. Hanno inoltre in programma un ritorno live in Italia, con un’unica data ufficiale confermata all’Alcatraz di Milano il 3 febbraio 2027.
Setlist:
The Racing Rats
Munich
Call It In
Sugar
A Ton of Love
Karma Climb
An End Has a Start
The Rush
Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors
The Phone Book
All the Kings
Papillon