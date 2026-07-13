C’erano anche Brian Molko dei Placebo, Peaches, Nadine Shah, Patrick Wolf e David McAlmont, tra i tanti artisti che si sono riuniti per reinterpretare, sabato 11 luglio, un pugno di classici di David Bowie al Southbank Centre di Londra.
Lo show è stato organizzato per celebrare “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust“, il quinto album di Bowie, uscito il 16 giugno 1972.
In occasione di questo spettacolo Fiona Brice ha reinterpretato l’album, curando gli arrangiamenti e l’orchestrazione della tracklist, presentandola con una formazione impressionante di cantanti ospiti.
Beth Greenacre che ha lavorato con Bowie come curatrice della sua collezione d’arte per oltre 16 anni è stata anche la direttrice artistica dell’evento.
Molko ha interpretato “Space Oddity”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” e “Moonage Daydream”, Nadine Shah “Suffragette City”, mentre Peaches ha ripreso “Five Years” e “Ziggy Stardust”. Camille O’Sullivan ha interpretato “Life On Mars?”, Patrick Wolf ha cantato “Ashes To Ashes” e “Hang On To Yourself”.
Setlist:
Five Years – Peaches and the Sauti choir
Soul Love – Camille O’Sullivan and the Sauti choir
Moonage Daydream – Brian Molko and the Sauti choir
Starman’– David McAlmont and the Sauti choir
It Ain’t’ Easy – Nadine Shah and the Sauti choir
Lady Stardust – Tawiah and the Sauti choir
Star – Patrick Wolf and the Sauti choir
Hang On To Yourself – Patrick Wolf and the Sauti choir
Ziggy Stardust – Peaches
Suffragette City – Nadine Shah and the Sauti choir
Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’– Brian Molko and the Sauti choir
Encore
Life On Mars – Camille O’Sullivan
Space Oddity – Brian Molko and Tawiah
Ashes To Ashes – Patrick Wolf
Let’s Dance’ – David McAlmont