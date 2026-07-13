C’erano anche Brian Molko dei Placebo, Peaches, Nadine Shah, Patrick Wolf e David McAlmont, tra i tanti artisti che si sono riuniti per reinterpretare, sabato 11 luglio, un pugno di classici di David Bowie al Southbank Centre di Londra.

Lo show è stato organizzato per celebrare “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust“, il quinto album di Bowie, uscito il 16 giugno 1972.

In occasione di questo spettacolo Fiona Brice ha reinterpretato l’album, curando gli arrangiamenti e l’orchestrazione della tracklist, presentandola con una formazione impressionante di cantanti ospiti.

Beth Greenacre che ha lavorato con Bowie come curatrice della sua collezione d’arte per oltre 16 anni è stata anche la direttrice artistica dell’evento.

Molko ha interpretato “Space Oddity”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” e “Moonage Daydream”, Nadine Shah “Suffragette City”, mentre Peaches ha ripreso “Five Years” e “Ziggy Stardust”. Camille O’Sullivan ha interpretato “Life On Mars?”, Patrick Wolf ha cantato “Ashes To Ashes” e “Hang On To Yourself”.

Setlist:



Five Years – Peaches and the Sauti choir

Soul Love – Camille O’Sullivan and the Sauti choir

Moonage Daydream – Brian Molko and the Sauti choir

Starman’– David McAlmont and the Sauti choir

It Ain’t’ Easy – Nadine Shah and the Sauti choir

Lady Stardust – Tawiah and the Sauti choir

Star – Patrick Wolf and the Sauti choir

Hang On To Yourself – Patrick Wolf and the Sauti choir

Ziggy Stardust – Peaches

Suffragette City – Nadine Shah and the Sauti choir

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’– Brian Molko and the Sauti choir

Encore

Life On Mars – Camille O’Sullivan

Space Oddity – Brian Molko and Tawiah

Ashes To Ashes – Patrick Wolf

Let’s Dance’ – David McAlmont