Gli Olivia Tremor Control stanno per tornare. La band indie-pop psichedelica ha due album all’attivo: “Dusk At Cubist Castle” del 1996 e “Black Foliage: Animation Music Volume One” del 1999. Anni dopo, la band si è riunita per tenere alcuni concerti di reunion. I co-leader Bill Doss e Will Cullen Hart sono entrambi venuti a mancare, ma i compagni restanti hanno portato a termine il lavoro su questo doppio album a cui i due avevano iniziato a lavorare 20 anni fa che ora sta per uscire.
Partendo dagli appunti lasciati da Hart, i membri sopravvissuti degli Olivia Tremor Control si sono riuniti con i colleghi dell’Elephant 6 e i produttori Derek Almstead, Jason NeSmith e Ron Kwasman per portare a termine “The Same Place”, un doppio album di 27 tracce in uscita questo autunno. “The Same Place” e “Garden Of Light”, brasni usciti nel 2024, saranno presenti:
Tracklist:
1 Begin Now!
2 Advice From The Oceans
3 “imewaster
4 The Spinning Continuous
5 The Same Old Place
6 A Useful Planet, Partially Yellow
7 We Captured A Frame
8 Meeting Ourselves
9 Striping The Orchestra
10 Halfway Down
11 Now Begin
12 Have We Come Round
13 California Demise 4
14 Path Of The Parallels I – Follow The Path
15 Path Of The Parallels II – It’s Obvious
16 Path Of The Parallels III – A River Of White
17 Path Of The Parallels IV – Membraned Wings
18 Path Of The Parallels V – Universe Café”
19 Path Of The Parallels VI – Last Occupants”
20 Path Of The Parallels VII – The Same Place”
21 Leaf
22 Seen It All
23 Garden Of Light
24 It’s Not Impossible (Golden Times)
25 Mirrors Hear Us
26 “mpressions Through The Ring
27 Fossil Faun