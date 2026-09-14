Il 21 agosto Amyl and the Sniffers si sono fermati al Lowlands Festival nei Paesi Bassi per una tappa del loro tour. Ecco com’è andato il loro show:
Setlist:
intro
Control
Do It Do It
Cup of Destiny
Capital
Security
Doing in Me Head
Guided by Angels
Starfire 500
Facts
Me and the Girls
Pleasure Forever
Big Dreams
Chewing Gum
Tiny Bikini
U Should Not Be Doing That
Jerkin’
Hertz
Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)
Ricoridiamo che la punk band australiana ha annunciato, per il 4 settembre, l’uscita di un live album intitolato “Truth or Consequence“, registrato durante un’esibizione al El Coyote di Los Angeles.