Gli Zwan, il supergruppo post Smashing Pumpkins (durato decisamente poco visto che, dopo un disco uscito a gennaio, la band a settembre si era già sciolta in modo burrascoso), nato da Billy Corgan e Jimmy Chamberlin, hanno annunciato una riedizione deluxe del loro album di debutto del 2003, “Mary Star of the Sea”. Gli altri componenti erano David Pajo (chitarra), ex Slint, Tortoise e Matt Sweeney (chitarra, ex Chavez). Al gruppo si unirà in seguito anche Paz Lenchantin al basso.

La nuova edizione comprende un remix completo del disco originale, oltre a un ulteriore doppio LP intitolato “Rooms Full of Salt” che include 19 demo e outtakes inediti. La riedizione deluxe rappresenta la prima uscita in vinile dell’album dopo 23 anni: il preorder sarà disponibile dal 27 novembre via Madame Zuzu’s.

Come anteprima gli Zwan hanno pubblicato una versione remixata di “Declarations of Faith”, già presente nell’album originale, oltre al brano inedito “The Empty Sea”.

Tracklist:

Lyric Settle Down Declarations of Faith Honestly El Sol Of A Broken Heart Ride A Black Swan Heartsong Endless Summer Baby, Let’s Rock Yeah Desire Jesus, I/ Mary Star of the Sea Come With Me

Tracklist – Rooms Full of Salt