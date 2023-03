Tracklist

1. One

2. Where the Streets Have No Name

3. Stories for Boys

4. 11 O'Clock Tick Tock

5. Out of Control

6. Beautiful Day

7. Bad

8. Every Breaking Wave

9. Walk On (Ukraine)

10. Pride (In the Name of Love)

11. Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

12. Get Out of Your Own Way

13. Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of

14. Red Hill Mining Town

15. Ordinary Love

16. Sometimes You Can't Make It on Your Own

17. Invisible

18. Dirty Day

19. The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)

20. City of Blinding Lights

21. Vertigo

22. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

23. Electrical Storm

24. The Fly

25. If God Will Send His Angels

26. Desire

27. Until the End of the World

28. Song for Someone

29. All I Want Is You

30. Peace on Earth

31. With or Without You

32. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

33. Sunday Bloody Sunday

34. Lights of Home

35. Cedarwood Road

36. I Will Follow

37. Two Hearts Beat as One

38. Miracle Drug

39. The Little Things That Give You Away

40. 40