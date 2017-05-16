BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE: ASCOLTA LA TITLE-TRACK DEL NUOVO DISCO “HUG OF THUNDER”. LA VOCE E’ DI FEIST.

“Hug Of Thunder”, nuovo disco dei Broken Social Scene, esce il prossimo 7 luglio via City Slang/Arts & Crafts.

Dopo il primo singolo “Halfway Home” recentemente presentato al The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, il collettivo canadese svela la title-track che si avvale del featuring alla voce di Feist:

Ecco la tracklist ufficiale di “Hug Of Thunder”:

01 Sol Luna

02 Halfway Home

03 Protest Song

04 Skyline

05 Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy

06 Vanity Pail Kids

07 Hug of Thunder

08 Towers and Masons

09 Victim Lover

10 Please Take Me With You

11 Gonna Get Better