BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE: ASCOLTA LA TITLE-TRACK DEL NUOVO DISCO “HUG OF THUNDER”. LA VOCE E’ DI FEIST.

“Hug Of Thunder”, nuovo disco dei Broken Social Scene, esce il prossimo 7 luglio via City Slang/Arts & Crafts.
Dopo il primo singolo “Halfway Home” recentemente presentato al The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, il collettivo canadese svela la title-track che si avvale del featuring alla voce di Feist:
Ecco la tracklist ufficiale di “Hug Of Thunder”:
01 Sol Luna
02 Halfway Home
03 Protest Song
04 Skyline
05 Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy
06 Vanity Pail Kids
07 Hug of Thunder
08 Towers and Masons
09 Victim Lover
10 Please Take Me With You
11 Gonna Get Better