TELEVISION PERSONALITIES: IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ USCIRà A GENNAIO 2018

Il prossimo 26 gennaio la Fire Records pubblicherà “Beautiful Despair” disco mai pubblicato che i Television Personalities realizzarono nel 1990.
Registrato in un appartamento londinese su un 4 tracce da Dan Treacy e Jowe Head, tra le session dei dischi “Closer to God” e “Privilege”, “Beautiful Despair” conterrà questa “If You Fly Too High”:
“Beautiful Despair” tracklist:
01 Hard Luck Story Number 39
02 Razor Blades & Lemonade
03 How Does It Feel to Be Loved?
04 Love Is a Four Letter Word
05 Beautiful Despair
06 If You Fly Too High
07 Have a Nice Day
08 I Get Frightened Too
09 Goodnight Mr Spaceman
10 Honey For the Bears
11 I Don’t Want to Live This Life
12 I Like That in a Girl
13 My Very First Nervous Breakdown
14 Suppose You Think It’s Funny
15 This Heart’s Not Made of Stone
Television Personalities’ Lost Album Beautiful Despair Announced https://t.co/vp4ZQYg0vR pic.twitter.com/V2DwuUIMt1
— C Construction Inc. (@ConstructionWa_) November 14, 2017