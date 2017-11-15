 

TELEVISION PERSONALITIES: IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ USCIRà A GENNAIO 2018

 
15 novembre 2017
 

Il prossimo 26 gennaio la Fire Records pubblicherà “Beautiful Despair” disco mai pubblicato che i Television Personalities realizzarono nel 1990.

Registrato in un appartamento londinese su un 4 tracce da Dan Treacy e Jowe Head, tra le session dei dischi “Closer to God” e “Privilege”, “Beautiful Despair” conterrà questa “If You Fly Too High”:

“Beautiful Despair” tracklist:

01 Hard Luck Story Number 39
02 Razor Blades & Lemonade
03 How Does It Feel to Be Loved?
04 Love Is a Four Letter Word
05 Beautiful Despair
06 If You Fly Too High
07 Have a Nice Day
08 I Get Frightened Too
09 Goodnight Mr Spaceman
10 Honey For the Bears
11 I Don’t Want to Live This Life
12 I Like That in a Girl
13 My Very First Nervous Breakdown
14 Suppose You Think It’s Funny
15 This Heart’s Not Made of Stone

