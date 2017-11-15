TELEVISION PERSONALITIES: IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ USCIRà A GENNAIO 2018

Il prossimo 26 gennaio la Fire Records pubblicherà “Beautiful Despair” disco mai pubblicato che i Television Personalities realizzarono nel 1990.

Registrato in un appartamento londinese su un 4 tracce da Dan Treacy e Jowe Head, tra le session dei dischi “Closer to God” e “Privilege”, “Beautiful Despair” conterrà questa “If You Fly Too High”:

“Beautiful Despair” tracklist:

01 Hard Luck Story Number 39

02 Razor Blades & Lemonade

03 How Does It Feel to Be Loved?

04 Love Is a Four Letter Word

05 Beautiful Despair

06 If You Fly Too High

07 Have a Nice Day

08 I Get Frightened Too

09 Goodnight Mr Spaceman

10 Honey For the Bears

11 I Don’t Want to Live This Life

12 I Like That in a Girl

13 My Very First Nervous Breakdown

14 Suppose You Think It’s Funny

15 This Heart’s Not Made of Stone