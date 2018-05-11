THE BEACH BOYS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO PROGETTO ORCHESTRALE. “FUN, FUN, FUN” è IL PRIMO SINGOLO

I Beach Boys hanno confermato la pubblicazione di un nuovo album: il disco, che si chiamerà semplicemente “The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra”, verrà realizzato il prossimo 8 giugno via Capitol Records e vede la partecipazione della famosa orchestra, che ha aggiunto nuovi arrangiamenti ai pezzi famosi della band di Brian Wilson. Il primo singolo estratto è “Fun, Fun, Fun”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“The Beach Boys & The Philharmonic Orchestra” Tracklist:

1. California Suite

2. California Girls

3. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

4. Fun, Fun, Fun

5. Don’t Worry Baby

6. God Only Knows

7. Sloop John B

8. Heroes And Villains

9. Disney Girls

10. Here Today

11. In My Room

12. Kokomo

13. The Warmth Of The Sun

14. Darlin’

15. Help Me, Rhonda

16. You Still Believe In Me

17. Good Vibrations