THE BEACH BOYS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO PROGETTO ORCHESTRALE. “FUN, FUN, FUN” è IL PRIMO SINGOLO

I Beach Boys hanno confermato la pubblicazione di un nuovo album: il disco, che si chiamerà semplicemente “The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra”, verrà realizzato il prossimo 8 giugno via Capitol Records e vede la partecipazione della famosa orchestra, che ha aggiunto nuovi arrangiamenti ai pezzi famosi della band di Brian Wilson. Il primo singolo estratto è “Fun, Fun, Fun”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“The Beach Boys & The Philharmonic Orchestra” Tracklist:
1. California Suite
2. California Girls
3. Wouldn’t It Be Nice
4. Fun, Fun, Fun
5. Don’t Worry Baby
6. God Only Knows
7. Sloop John B
8. Heroes And Villains
9. Disney Girls
10. Here Today
11. In My Room
12. Kokomo
13. The Warmth Of The Sun
14. Darlin’
15. Help Me, Rhonda
16. You Still Believe In Me
17. Good Vibrations