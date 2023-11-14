André 3000, metà del duo Outkast, pubblicherà il suo primo disco solista questo venerdì, 17 novembre.
“New Blue Sun”, annunciato a sorpresa oggi, non sarà un disco rap ma un album di jazz sperimentale nel quale l’artista si cimenta con una delle sue recenti passioni musicali: il flauto.
Le note stampa presentano il disco come sbalorditivo frullatore mentale di 87 minuti. Minimalista e sperimentale, tribale e trascendente insomma lontano anni luci dai successi sfornati dagli Outkast (“Hey Ya!”, “Ms. Jackson”, “Roses”, “So Fresh, So Clean” e molti altri) mentre lo stesso Andre, intervistato da NPR, ha assicurato che in questo lavoro non troveremo barre, beat, sub-bass.
“New Blue Sun” tracklist:
01 I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
02 The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue With Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?
03 That Night in Hawaii When I Turned Into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild
04 BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered
05 Ninety Three ’Til Infinity And Beyoncé
06 Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy
07 Ants To You, Gods To Who ?
08 Dreams Once Buried Beneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens