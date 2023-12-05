The Q Records e BANDBOX, insieme all’associazione “Women of Rock Oral History Project”, annunciano la pubblicazione di “The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull” album tributo alla cantante e attrice britannica.
Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks sono solo alcuni degli artisti che prenderanno parte all’album disponibile in streaming a partire dal prossimo 8 dicembre.
La versione doppio vinile, con copertina curata da Jill Emery (Hole, Mazzy Star) è in pre-order su IN THE Q RECORDS e BANDBOX già da ora.
Tutti i guadagni ricavati dalla vendita del disco andranno a sostenere le spese mediche che la Faithfull sta affrontando per recuperare dal long COVID.
Ascolta “Working Class Hero” eseguita da Cat Power insieme a Iggy Pop:
“The Faithful: A Tribute To Marianne Faithfull” tracklist:
Tracy Bonham – “As Tears Go By”
Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters – “This Little Bird”
Josie Cotton – “Summer Nights”
Sylvia Black – “Sister Morphine”
Cat Power & Iggy Pop – “Working Class Hero”
Shirley Manson & Peaches – “Why D’Ya Do It”
Pom Poms – “Brain Drain”
Bush Tetras – “Guilt”
Joan As Policewoman – “Broken English”
Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds – “The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan”
Honeychild Coleman – “Over Here (No Time For Justice)”
Adele Bertei – “Times Square”
Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos – “Strange Weather”
Lydia Lunch – “Love, Life, and Money”
Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti – “Vagabond Ways”
Donita Sparks – “Sliding Through Life on Charm”
Miss Guy – “Sex With Strangers”
FaithNYC – “Kissin’ Time”
Feminine Aggression – “Before The Poison”