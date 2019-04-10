IN ARRIVO IL DISCO ISPIRATO A “GAME OF THRONES” CON THE NATIONAL, MUMFORD & SONS E MATT BELLAMY DEI MUSE

Columbia Records ha annunciato ieri la pubblicazione di “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)” album interamente ispirato alla serie TV “Game Of Thrones”.

Lunga e molto interessante la lista degli artisti che ne prenderanno parte: Rosalía, Maren Morris, the Weeknd, Lil Peep, Mumford & Sons, the National, Chloe X Halle, A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey Bada$$, Lennon Stella, the Lumineers, Matthew Bellamy, SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, X Ambassadors.

I titoli dei brani inclusi sono ancora top-secret ma sappiamo che la compila, per la quale è già attivo il pre-order, arriverà tra noi il prossimo 26 aprile.

L’ottava e ultima stagione di “Game Of Thrones” inizierà questa domenica 14 aprile.