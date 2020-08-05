AD OTTOBRE ARRIVA IL BOX SET DEFINITIVO PER L’ALBUM ICONICO DEI NEW ORDER “POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES”

I New Order hanno annunciato il definitivo box set per il loro storico album del 1983, “Power, Corruption & Lies”, in uscita il 2 ottobre. Ovviamente la base di partenza è il disco interamente rimasterizzato, poi un CD con session inedite e la John Peel session del 1982. Presenti anche 2 DVD di live e apparizioni TV, così come un libro di 48 pagine ricco di foto e scritti inediti.
Peter Saville ha curato l’aspetto grafico.
In più attenzione che la band andrà a ristampare i 12″ dei seguenti singoli: “Blue Monday”, “Thieves Like Us” e “Murder”.
Ecco la ricca tracklist:
TRACKLIST:
Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)
01 “Age Of Consent”
02 “We All Stand”
03 “The Village”
04 “5 8 6″
05 “Your Silent Face”
06 “Ultraviolence”
07 “Ecstacy”
08 “Leave Me Alone”
Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
01 Age Of Consent
02 The Village
03 5 8 6
04 Your Silent Face
05 Ecstacy
06 Leave Me Alone
John Peel Session
07 “Turn The Heater On”
08 “We All Stand”
09 “Too Late”
10 “5 8 6″
John Peel Session Outtake
11 “Too Late (instrumental rough mix)”
New York Session Outtake
12 “Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1)”
Writing Session Recordings
13 “Thieves Like Us”
14 “Murder”
15 “Blue Monday”
16 “Blue Monday”
Album Session Recordings
17 “Blue Monday Instrumental outtake”
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
“In A Lonely Place”
“Ultraviolence”
“Denial”
“The Village”
“We All Stand”
“Senses”
“Chosen Time”
“5 8 6″
“Temptation”
“Everything’s Gone Green”
Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
“We All Stand”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Denial”
“The Village”
“Temptation”
“Confusion”
“Age Of Consent”
“Blue Monday”
“Everything’s Gone Green”
“Ceremony”
Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
“Blue Monday”
Countdown – 1983
“Confusion “
Switch – 1983
“Age Of Consent”
“Blue Monday”
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
“Thieves Like Us”
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
“Your Silent Face”
“5 8 6″
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
“We All Stand”
“Leave Me Alone”
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
“Love Will Tear Us Apart”
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
“Ultraviolence”
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
“The Village”
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
“Thieves Like Us”
“Blue Monday”
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
“Lonesome Tonight”
“Confusion”
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
“Blue Monday”
“Age Of Consent”
“Lonesome Tonight”
“Your Silent Face”
“Leave Me Alone”
“5 8 6″
“Denial”
“Confusion”
“Temptation”
“Thieves Like Us”
“In A Lonely Place”
“Everything’s Gone Green”
Recorded on 20th July, 1983
SINGLES (2020 remaster)
Blue Monday
Side 1
Blue Monday
Side 2
The Beach
Confusion
Side 1
“Confusion”
“Confused Beats”
Side 2
“Confusion Instrumental”
“Confusion (Rough Mix)”
Thieves Like Us
Side 1
“Thieves Like Us”
Side 2
“Lonesome Tonight”
Murder
Side 1
“Murder”
Side 2
“Thieves Like Us Instrumental”