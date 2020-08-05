 

AD OTTOBRE ARRIVA IL BOX SET DEFINITIVO PER L’ALBUM ICONICO DEI NEW ORDER “POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES”

 
Tags:
di
5 Agosto 2020
 

I New Order hanno annunciato il definitivo box set per il loro storico album del 1983, “Power, Corruption & Lies”, in uscita il 2 ottobre. Ovviamente la base di partenza è il disco interamente rimasterizzato, poi un CD con session inedite e la John Peel session del 1982. Presenti anche 2 DVD di live e apparizioni TV, così come un libro di 48 pagine ricco di foto e scritti inediti.

Peter Saville ha curato l’aspetto grafico.

In più attenzione che la band andrà a ristampare i 12″ dei seguenti singoli: “Blue Monday”, “Thieves Like Us” e “Murder”.

Ecco la ricca tracklist:
TRACKLIST:

Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

01 “Age Of Consent”
02 “We All Stand”
03 “The Village”
04 “5 8 6″
05 “Your Silent Face”
06 “Ultraviolence”
07 “Ecstacy”
08 “Leave Me Alone”

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

01 Age Of Consent
02 The Village
03 5 8 6
04 Your Silent Face
05 Ecstacy
06 Leave Me Alone

John Peel Session

07 “Turn The Heater On”
08 “We All Stand”
09 “Too Late”
10 “5 8 6″

John Peel Session Outtake

11 “Too Late (instrumental rough mix)”

New York Session Outtake

12 “Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1)”

Writing Session Recordings

13 “Thieves Like Us”
14 “Murder”
15 “Blue Monday”
16 “Blue Monday”

Album Session Recordings

17 “Blue Monday Instrumental outtake”

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

“In A Lonely Place”
“Ultraviolence”
“Denial”
“The Village”
“We All Stand”
“Senses”
“Chosen Time”
“5 8 6″
“Temptation”
“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

“We All Stand”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Denial”
“The Village”
“Temptation”
“Confusion”
“Age Of Consent”
“Blue Monday”
“Everything’s Gone Green”
“Ceremony”

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

“Blue Monday”

Countdown – 1983

“Confusion “

Switch – 1983

“Age Of Consent”
“Blue Monday”

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

“Thieves Like Us”

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Your Silent Face”
“5 8 6″

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

“We All Stand”
“Leave Me Alone”

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

“Love Will Tear Us Apart”

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

“Ultraviolence”

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

“The Village”

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

“Thieves Like Us”
“Blue Monday”

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

“Lonesome Tonight”
“Confusion”

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Blue Monday”
“Age Of Consent”
“Lonesome Tonight”
“Your Silent Face”
“Leave Me Alone”
“5 8 6″
“Denial”
“Confusion”
“Temptation”
“Thieves Like Us”
“In A Lonely Place”
“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 20th July, 1983

SINGLES (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side 1

Blue Monday

Side 2

The Beach

Confusion

Side 1

“Confusion”
“Confused Beats”

Side 2

“Confusion Instrumental”
“Confusion (Rough Mix)”

Thieves Like Us

Side 1

“Thieves Like Us”

Side 2

“Lonesome Tonight”

Murder

Side 1

“Murder”

Side 2

“Thieves Like Us Instrumental”

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta “Atopos”, il ...
    Personalmente non mi aveva fatto impazzire il loro ultimo album “Morning Thoughts”, datato maggio 2019, ma sono sempre pronto a ...

    Bully: svelato un nuovo brano, ...
    “Non sono più arrabbiata“, canta Alicia Bognanno su “Hours and Hours”, l’ultimo singolo del suo terzo album, ...

    Deradoorian svela il suo nuovo ...
    Deradoorian ha pubblicato il suo nuovo brano “Mask of Yesterday”, il quinto singolo estratto dal suo prossimo album “Find ...

    Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ascolta ...
    Gli Psychedelic Porn Crumpets sono tornati con il loro primo singolo del 2020, “Mr. Prism”, prima uscita del gruppo dal singolo ...

    Tobacco + Trent Reznor: ecco ...
    “Hot, Wet & Sassy” è il nuovo album dei Tobacco in uscita ad ottobre. Oggi, il produttore di musica elettronica svela il ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Luglio 2020

    La Burger Records e band del suo roster accusate di abusi e cattiva condotta sessuale (UPDATE: 22/07/2020)
    La storica etichetta indipendente Burger Records è stata accusata di “creare” un terreno fertile per comportamenti approfittatori, basati su una cattiva condotta sessuale. Sono state avanzate accuse di aggressione sessuale contro i ...
    13 Luglio 2020

    Timoria: la Top 10 Brani
    I Timoria sono stati fra i gruppi rock italiani più rilevanti e significativi, con un percorso artistico che toccò il proprio apice negli anni ’90. Almeno due sono i capolavori riconosciuti dalla band che faceva capo a Omar Pedrini: ...
    6 Luglio 2020

    Casino Royale: la TOP 10 Brani
    E’ una lunga carriera quella dei Casino Royale iniziata a fine anni ottanta, esplosa a metà anni novanta e proseguita in forma diversa anche nel nuovo millennio. Il ventennale di “CRX” tre anni fa e le venticinque primavere festeggiate da ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     