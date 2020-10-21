 

E’ MORTO CHET “JR” WHITE. INSIEME A CRISTOPHER OWENS AVEVA FONDATO I GIRLS.

 
Chet “JR” White, produttore e metà esatta dei Girls, è scomparso domenica notte all’età di 40 anni.

Secondo quanto riportato Dean Bein fondatore dell’etichetta True Panther il cuore dell’artista ha smesso di battere nel sonno.

Nato a Santa Cruz White conobbe Cristopher Owens a San Francisco e insieme nel 2007 iniziarono il progetto Girls pubblicando due dischi, il debut “Album” (2009) e “Father, Son, Holy Ghost” (2011) e un EP “Broken Dreams Club”.

Nel 2012 Owens abbandonò il progetto dichiarando di fatto la fine dell’avventura musicale.

Successivamente White fu particolarmente attivo come ingegnere del suono, per Cass McCombs sul disco “Big Wheel And Others” (2013), e produttore (“Goon” di Tobias Jesso Jr. e “Sob Story” degli Spectrals).

Con questo tweet l’amico ed ex compagno di band Cristopher Owens rende omaggio allo sfortunato ragazzo:

