ESCE A SETTEMBRE “I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR: A TRIBUTE TO THE VELVET UNDERGROUND & NICO”. ASCOLTA “RUN RUN RUN” RIFATTA DA KURT VILE.

Verve Records, l’etichetta originale dei The Velvet Underground, pubblicherà il nuovo album tributo “I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico” il 24 settembre, con brani di: Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten (e la partecipazione di Angel Olsen) e molti altri; pre-ordinalo QUI.

Il primo brano, una versione di Kurt Vile & The Violators di “Run Run Run” è già disponibile:

Supervisore e produttore esecutivo di “I’ll Be Your Mirror” è stato Hal Willner, amico e produttore di Lou Reed, che ci ha lasciati lo scorso anno e che ha messo in questo suo ultimo lavoro tutto l’amore e la stima che ha sempre nutrito per Lou.

La pubblicazione di “I’ll Be Your Mirror” è solo l’inizio di una robusta campagna prevista per il 2021. L’album è stato ideato nel 2017, proprio quando Todd Haynes ha firmato per dirigere “The Velvet Underground”, l’attesissimo film Apple Original recentemente presentato al Festival di Cannes nonché prima prova per il regista nell’ambito dei documentari. Apple Original Films e Polygram Entertainment presentano “The Velvet Underground”, in collaborazione con Federal Films, una produzione di Motto Films e Killer Films. “The Velvet Underground” arriverà nei cinema di tutto il mondo e su Apple TV+ il 15 ottobre e sarà accompagnato da una colonna sonora curata da Randall Poster e Todd Haynes disponibile via Republic/UMe.

“I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico” tracklist

Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe (3:50)

I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger (3:44)

Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) (4:43)

Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius (6:55)

Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators (6:59)

All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett (4:52)

Heroin – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie (7:24)

There She Goes Again – King Princess (3:29)

I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett (2:27)

The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C. (3:12)

European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney (7:45)