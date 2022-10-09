 

I SIGUR ROS ANNUNCIANO LA RISTAMPA DI “()” IN OCCASIONE DEL SUO VENTENNALE

 
In occasione del ventennale dell’uscita del loro terzo LP, “()”, i Sigur Ros hanno annunciato la ristampa del disco (pre-order), prevista per il prossimo 28 ottobre.

Il disco è stato consegnato nelle sapienti mani di Ted Jenson (Green Day, Wolf Alice,Mitski) che si è occupato di rimasterizzarlo.

Inoltre la nuova edizione contiene anche bonus e b-side mai pubblicati in passato, estratti dalle mitiche swimming pool recording session di Álafoss.

Intanto la band islandese ha rilasciato un primo assaggio dall’album, “Untitled #7 (Dauðalagið) (The Death Song)”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“()” Tracklist:
1. “Untitled #1” — “Vaka” (The name of Orri’s daughter)
2. “Untitled #2” — “Fyrsta” (The first song)
3. “Untitled #3” — “Samskeyti” (Attachment)
4. “Untitled #4” — “Njósnavélin’ (The Spy Machine)
5. “Untitled #5” — “Alafoss” (The location of the band’s studio)
6. “Untitled #6” — “E-bow” [Georg uses an E-bow on this song]
7. “Untitled #7” — “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song)
8. “Untitled #8” — “Popplagið” (The Pop Song)
9. “Untitled #7” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
10. “Untitled #6” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
11. “Untitled #8” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
12. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 1 (Small Disc 1)*
13. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 2 (Small Disc 2) *
14. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 3 (Small Disc 3) *

*bonus

