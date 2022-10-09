I SIGUR ROS ANNUNCIANO LA RISTAMPA DI “()” IN OCCASIONE DEL SUO VENTENNALE

In occasione del ventennale dell’uscita del loro terzo LP, “()”, i Sigur Ros hanno annunciato la ristampa del disco (pre-order), prevista per il prossimo 28 ottobre.

Il disco è stato consegnato nelle sapienti mani di Ted Jenson (Green Day, Wolf Alice,Mitski) che si è occupato di rimasterizzarlo.

Inoltre la nuova edizione contiene anche bonus e b-side mai pubblicati in passato, estratti dalle mitiche swimming pool recording session di Álafoss.

Intanto la band islandese ha rilasciato un primo assaggio dall’album, “Untitled #7 (Dauðalagið) (The Death Song)”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

<a href="https://store.sigurros.com/album/2022-anniversary-edition">( ) 2022 Anniversary Edition by Sigur Rós</a>

“()” Tracklist:

1. “Untitled #1” — “Vaka” (The name of Orri’s daughter)

2. “Untitled #2” — “Fyrsta” (The first song)

3. “Untitled #3” — “Samskeyti” (Attachment)

4. “Untitled #4” — “Njósnavélin’ (The Spy Machine)

5. “Untitled #5” — “Alafoss” (The location of the band’s studio)

6. “Untitled #6” — “E-bow” [Georg uses an E-bow on this song]

7. “Untitled #7” — “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song)

8. “Untitled #8” — “Popplagið” (The Pop Song)

9. “Untitled #7” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

10. “Untitled #6” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

11. “Untitled #8” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

12. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 1 (Small Disc 1)*

13. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 2 (Small Disc 2) *

14. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 3 (Small Disc 3) *

*bonus