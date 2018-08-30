 

ESCE IL 9 NOVEMBRE IL NUOVO ALBUM DEI MUSE, “SIMULATION THEORY”. ECCO IL SINGOLO “THE DARK SIDE”

 
Dovremo attendere il 9 novembre per avere tra le mani “Simulation Theory”, il nuovo album dei Muse, l’ottavo della loro carriera, che uscirà via Warner Bros. Records.

Il singolo (niente di eccezionale, anzi, fin troppo ridondante e caciarone) è “The Dark Side”

Il disco uscirà in vari formati con varie tracklist:

Simulation Theory Tracklist:
01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void
12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
14. Propaganda (Acoustic)
15. Something Human (Acoustic)
16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:
CD 1 and Vinyl 1

01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2
01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
04. Propaganda (Acoustic)
05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)
06. Something Human (acoustic)
07. Thought Contagion (Live)
08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
09. The Void (Acoustic)
10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)

