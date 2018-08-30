ESCE IL 9 NOVEMBRE IL NUOVO ALBUM DEI MUSE, “SIMULATION THEORY”. ECCO IL SINGOLO “THE DARK SIDE”

Dovremo attendere il 9 novembre per avere tra le mani “Simulation Theory”, il nuovo album dei Muse, l’ottavo della loro carriera, che uscirà via Warner Bros. Records.

Il singolo (niente di eccezionale, anzi, fin troppo ridondante e caciarone) è “The Dark Side”

Il disco uscirà in vari formati con varie tracklist:

Simulation Theory Tracklist:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1

CD 2 and Vinyl 2

01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

04. Propaganda (Acoustic)

05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

06. Something Human (acoustic)

07. Thought Contagion (Live)

08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

09. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)