 

IL BATTERISTA DEI SIGUR ROS ACCUSATO DI MOLESTIE SESSUALI

 
Tags:
di
28 Settembre 2018
 

Orri Páll Dýrason, batterista dei Sigur Ros, è stato accusato di molestie sessuali.

Alcuni giorni l’artista Meagan Boyd, @yinshadowz sul social, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram una lunga accusa nei confronti di Dýrason colpevole, secondo quanto emerso, di averla molestata durante il sonno.
I due passarano una notte insieme nel 2013.

Boyd ammette di non aver condiviso prima l’accaduto poichè il ricordo di quella notte anche a distanza di anni le provocava attacchi di panico e di aver deciso di aprirsi solo ora ispirata dalla dottoressa Christine Blasey Ford, psicologa e professoressa della Palo Alto University accusatrice di violenza sessuale del giudice Brett Kavanaugh.

Questo il drammatico ricordo di quella notte, si attendono repliche da parte dell’artista islandese

View this post on Instagram

In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band @sigurros when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year. My assailant's name is Orri Páll Dýrason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years… for many reasons. I felt no one would believe me, I felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist. I was drunk, and I had met him at a club (I had a brief period in which I was a dancer at a club called “the body shop”), I also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out. I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft … but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/fucked without CONSENT. (((My heart is racing and I’m shaking just typing this.))) I wasn't ready to go public in the midst of the hype of the #metoo movement because just speaking about it gives me intense anxiety and I was about to give birth to my first child. In the wake of the news of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford calling out Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was triggered to speak out myself. Ironically, he’s now engaged to feminist activist who is also the founder of the Icelandic Slut walk (go figure…) And if I hear another damn Sigur Ros song during a yoga class ever again I’m gonna scream. Those songs I once found deliciously calming, beautiful and serene now leave a disgusting taste in my mouth. #endrapeculture

A post shared by Meagan Boyd 🏺🌿🐚🐍 (@yinshadowz) on

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    Baustelle: ascolta il nuovo singolo ...
    “Contro Il Mondo” è il nuovo singolo dei Baustelle. Scritto da Francesco Bianconi il singolo è presentato così dalla band: ...

    “Strade Perdute” di ...
    Lo scorso anno “Strade Perdute” (titolo originale “Lost Highway”), film noir firmato da David Lynch, ha compiuto 25 ...

    TRACK: Stella Diana – White ...
    Gradita sorpresa da parte degli Stella Diana, che inaugurano il loro 2023 con un nuovo brano, “White Star”. Andamento ...

    TRACK: The Dopers – Warlords ...
    I Dopers sono un duo art-rock di Chicago che si si sta avvicinando alla pubblicazione di “Moontime Thief”, album atteso il 14 ...

    Oggi “Greetings from Asbury ...
    Un adagio, frequente nel panorama discografico odierno, riguarderebbe l’impossibilità di un investimento ragionato su un artista in ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Gennaio 2023

    Giorgio Gaber – La TOP 10 Brani
    Giorno Gaber (Milano, 25 gennaio 1939 – Montemagno di Camaiore, 1º gennaio 2003) è stato un artista unico per il panorama musicale italiano. La sua capacità di cogliere i vari aspetti della società e dei comportamenti con sferzante ironia e una ...
    14 Dicembre 2022

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2022
    50. ALESSANDRO FIORI Mi sono perso nel bosco [42 Records] La nostra recensione Un ritorno intensamente poetico quello di Alessandro Fiori dopo sei anni di silenzio composto e inquieto. Brani che mettono in primo piano le emozioni forti e delicate di ...

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2022
    20. STELLA DIANA Nothing To Expect [Vipchoyo / A State of Flux] La nostra recensione Le architetture sonore degli Stella Diana sono amorevolmente oscure, in bilico sulla sottile e pericolosa cresta di un vulcano, il quale, come un antico e ...
    12 Dicembre 2022

    TOP TEN ALBUM 2022 – di Riccardo Cavrioli
    10. THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES Summer At Land’s End [Tough Love] La nostra recensione Anche se Glenn, musicalmente parlando, è stato in grado di scrivere canzoni ancora più immediate in passato, sono sincero se dico che questo è il disco ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     