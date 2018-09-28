IL BATTERISTA DEI SIGUR ROS ACCUSATO DI MOLESTIE SESSUALI

Orri Páll Dà½rason, batterista dei Sigur Ros, è stato accusato di molestie sessuali.
Alcuni giorni l’artista Meagan Boyd, @yinshadowz sul social, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram una lunga accusa nei confronti di Dà½rason colpevole, secondo quanto emerso, di averla molestata durante il sonno.
I due passarano una notte insieme nel 2013.
Boyd ammette di non aver condiviso prima l’accaduto poichè il ricordo di quella notte anche a distanza di anni le provocava attacchi di panico e di aver deciso di aprirsi solo ora ispirata dalla dottoressa Christine Blasey Ford, psicologa e professoressa della Palo Alto University accusatrice di violenza sessuale del giudice Brett Kavanaugh.
Questo il drammatico ricordo di quella notte, si attendono repliche da parte dell’artista islandese
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In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band @sigurros when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year. My assailant's name is Orri Páll Dà½rason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years… for many reasons. I felt no one would believe me, I felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist. I was drunk, and I had met him at a club (I had a brief period in which I was a dancer at a club called “the body shop”), I also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out. I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft … but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/fucked without CONSENT. (((My heart is racing and I’m shaking just typing this.))) I wasn't ready to go public in the midst of the hype of the #metoo movement because just speaking about it gives me intense anxiety and I was about to give birth to my first child. In the wake of the news of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford calling out Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was triggered to speak out myself. Ironically, he’s now engaged to feminist activist who is also the founder of the Icelandic Slut walk (go figure…) And if I hear another damn Sigur Ros song during a yoga class ever again I’m gonna scream. Those songs I once found deliciously calming, beautiful and serene now leave a disgusting taste in my mouth. #endrapeculture