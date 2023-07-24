Ci sono sicuramente alte aspettative, visti i nomi in ballo, per questo album collaborativo tra Lol Tolhurst dei The Cure e Budgie dei Siouxsie & The Banshees e The Creatures, insieme al produttore e polistrumentista Garret “Jacknife” Lee.
L’album di debutto “Los Angeles”, atteso il 3 novembre, vanta anche una sorprendente lista di ospiti, tra cui James Murphy degli LCD Soundsystem, Bobby Gillespie, The Edge, l’artista Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Arrow de Wilde degli Starcrawler e Mark Bowen degli IDLES.
Ecco il primo assaggio propprio con la title-track:
Questo improbabile supergruppo alternativo ha passato gli ultimi quattro anni a dare vita al disco: 55 minuti incisivi e compulsivamente esplorativi, a quanto ci dicono le note stampa, fondati su un’esperienza ritmica impareggiabile, arricchiti da un arsenale di sintetizzatori, chitarre e percussioni supplementari, spesso ricoperte da archi d’élite.
Ecco la tracklist:
This Is What It Is (To Be Free) [with Bobby Gillespie]
Los Angeles [with James Murphy]
Uh Oh [with Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen (IDLES)]
Ghosted At Home [with Bobby Gillespie]
Train With No Station [with The Edge]
Bodies [with Lonnie Holley and Mary Lattimore]
Everything And Nothing
Travel Channel [with Pam Amsterdam]
Country Of The Blind [with Bobby Gillespie]
The Past (Being Eaten)
We Got To Move [with Isaac Brock]
Noche Ocsura [with The Edge]
Skins [with James Murphy]