Giovedì 7 dicembre Johnny Marr ha tenuto il primo dei due spettacoli a Manchester nel nuovo locale della città, il Warhouse presso gli Aviva Studios.
Per queste due esibizioni, l’ex chitarrista degli Smiths è stato affiancato da un’orchestra di 30 elementi.
L’artista ha ripreso classici degli Smiths come “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” e “How Soon Is Now”, oltre al materiale solista e a canzoni degli Electronic, il suo progetto post-Smiths con Bernard Sumner dei New Order.
Ecco alcuni video ripresi dai fan:
Absolutely wondrous to hear the Emulator synthesizer on There is a Light That Never Goes Out reproduced by a full orchestra at @factoryintl tonight— David Prior (@dmhprior) December 7, 2023
Epic @Johnny_Marr gig – an absolute privilege to be there ???? pic.twitter.com/OjB4NFVZ8w