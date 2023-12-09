Giovedì 7 dicembre Johnny Marr ha tenuto il primo dei due spettacoli a Manchester nel nuovo locale della città, il Warhouse presso gli Aviva Studios.

Per queste due esibizioni, l’ex chitarrista degli Smiths è stato affiancato da un’orchestra di 30 elementi.

L’artista ha ripreso classici degli Smiths come “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” e “How Soon Is Now”, oltre al materiale solista e a canzoni degli Electronic, il suo progetto post-Smiths con Bernard Sumner dei New Order.

Ecco alcuni video ripresi dai fan: