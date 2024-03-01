Keith Richards, giusto un giorno prima di quello che sarebbe stato l’82esimo compleanno di Lou Reed (l’artista infatti nasceva il 2 marzo 1942 a New York), ha pubblicato una cover di “Waiting for the Man” (classico del 1967 contenuto su “The Velvet Underground & Nico”). Il brano è presente nell’album “The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed” che uscirà il 19 aprile e il giorno dopo, per il Record Store Day, vedrà una pubblicazione in vinile limited edition.
Lou era unico, era vero, qualcosa di davvero importante per la musica americana e per tutta la musica! Mi mancano lui e il suo cane,
ha detto Richards.
Ecco la tracklist:
Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man
Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It
Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free
Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance
Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side
The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne
Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby
Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts
Automatic – New Sensations
Rosanne Cash – Magician
Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart (bonus track CD/digital)