 

IL NUOVO DISCO DI FATHER JOHN MISTY ESCE IL 7 APRILE. ECCO TUTTI I DETTAGLI.

 
di
24 gennaio 2017
 

Le indiscrezioni emerse ieri in seguito alla pubblicazione del video della nuova “Pure Comedy” vengono confermate oggi sulla pagina facebook dell’artista.

Il nuovo disco di Father John Misty si intitola “Pure Comedy” ed esce il prossimo 7 aprile su Sub Pop Records / Bella Union.
Già attivo sullo store del cantautore il pre-order con invii previsti a partire dal 31 marzo.

Prodotto ancora una volta da Jonathan Wilson il disco è stato anticipato ieri dalla title-track.

Questo il video firmato Daniel Siskin:

Online anche un corto che segue Josh Tillman in studio durante le registrazioni del disco:

Pure Comedy Tracklist:
1. Pure Comedy
2. Total Entertainment Forever
3. Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution
4. Ballad of the Dying Man
5. Birdie
6. Leaving LA
7. A Bigger Paper Bag
8. When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay
9. Smoochie
10. Two Wildly Different Perspectives
11. The Memo
12. So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain
13. In Twenty Years or So

