 

NINE INCH NAILS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO EP “BAD WITCH” IN USCITA IL 22 GIUGNO

 
di
10 maggio 2018
 

Nine Inch Nails inizieranno il tour “Cold And Black And Infinite North America 2018” il 13 settembre, con i The Jesus and Mary Chain come band di supporto.

La band guidata da Trent Reznor pubblicheranno “Bad Witch” il 22 giugno, completando così la trilogia iniziata nel 2016 con “Not The Actual Events” e proseguita nel 2017 con “ADD VIOLENCE”.

“Bad Witch” è ora disponibile per il pre-ordine in tutti i formati con merch in edizione limitata ed esclusiva, QUI.

La tracklist di “Bad Witch”:

Shit Mirror
Ahead of Ourselves
Play the Goddamned Part
God Break Down the Door
I’m Not From This World
Over and out

Il tour “Cold And Black And Infinite North America 2018” con i The Jesus and Mary Chain si terrà tra settembre e dicembre.
Per tutte le date e le informazioni, visita il sito della band.

