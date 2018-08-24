 

JOHN LENNON: IN ARRIVO MASTODONTICO BOXSET CON DEMO E OUTTAKES INEDITI

 
Tags: ,
di
24 agosto 2018
 

Nella settimana di quello che sarebbe stato il suo settantottesimo compleanno (9 ottobre 1940) le label Geffen e UMe rendono omaggio a John Lennon pubblicando un mastondotico boxset dal titolo “John Lennon: Imagine: The Ultimate Collection”.

La release che promette di essere imperdibile per tutti i collezionisti dei Beatles conterrà 140 tracce remixate e rimasterizzate con la supervisione di Yoko Ono.

Oltre a rari e inediti demo e outtakes del periodo “The Ultimate Collection” ‘regalerà’ un documentario sull’evoluzione, traccia per traccia, del celebre album pubblicato il 9 settembre 1971.

“John Lennon: Imagine: The Ultimate Collection” tracklist:

CD1 – Imagine The Album – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 1
Remix in Stereo 16-44.1
Remixed Stereo Album, Singles & Extras
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Jealous Guy
4. It’s So Hard
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
6. Gimme Some Truth
7. Oh My Love
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. How?
10. Oh Yoko!
The Singles & Extras
11. Power To The People
12. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)
13. God Save Us
14. Do The Oz
15. God Save Oz
16. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

CD2 – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 2
New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1
Elements Mixes and Album & Single Outtakes
Elements Mixes
1. Imagine (strings only)
2. Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums)
3. Oh My Love (vocals only)
4. How? (strings only)
Album out-takes
5. Imagine (demo)
6. Imagine (take 1)
7. Crippled Inside (take 3)
8. Crippled Inside (take 6 – alt guitar solo)
9. Jealous Guy (take 9)
10. It’s So Hard (take 6)
11. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11)
12. Gimme Some Truth (take 4)
13. Oh My Love (take 6)
14. How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2)
15. How? (take 31)
16. Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969)
Singles out-takes
17. Power To The People (take 7)
18. God Save Us (demo)
19. Do The Oz (take 3)
20. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

CD3 – Raw Studio Mixes
New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1
Extended Album Tracks & Outtakes – Live At Ascot Sound Studios
Extended Album Versions – Live
1. Imagine (take 10)
2. Crippled Inside (take 6)
3. Jealous Guy (take 29)
4. It’s So Hard (take 11)
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
(take 4 – extended)
6. Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended)
7. Oh My Love (take 20)
8. How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended)
9. How? (take 40)
10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 extended)
Out-takes – Live
11. Imagine (take 1)
12. Jealous Guy (take 11)
13. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21)
14. How Do You Sleep? (take 1)
15. How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6)

CD 4 – The Evolution Documentary
New Mix in Mono 16-44.1
The story of each song on a journey from demo to master via instructions, rehearsals, recordings, multitrack
exploration and studio chat
Album tracks only
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Jealous Guy
4. It’s So Hard
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
6. Gimme Some Truth
7. Oh My Love
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. How?
10. Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Disc 1 – Imagine – The Ultimate Mixes
Remixed Stereo Album, Singles, Extras & Outtakes
Imagine – The Album
Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Jealous Guy
4. It’s So Hard
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
6. Gimme Some Truth
7. Oh My Love
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. How?
10. Oh Yoko!

Singles & Extras
Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
1. Power To The People
2. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)
3. God Save Us (Bill Elliot vocal)
4. Do The Oz
5. God Save Oz (John Lennon vocal)
6. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Out-takes
New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
1. Imagine (demo)
2. Imagine (take 1)
3. Crippled Inside (take 3)
4. Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo)
5. Jealous Guy (take 9)
6. It’s So Hard (take 6)
7. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11)
8. Gimme Some Truth (take 4)
9. Oh My Love (take 6)
10. How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2)
11. How? (take 31)
12. Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969)
13. Power To The People (take 7)
14. God Save Us (demo)
15. Do The Oz (take 3)
16. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

The Quadrasonic Mixes
Remastered in Quad 4.0 24-96
Original 1971 Quadsonic Album Remastered
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Jealous Guy
4. It’s So Hard
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
6. Gimme Some Truth
7. Oh My Love
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. How?
10. Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Disc 2 – In The Studio and Deeper Listening
The Raw Studio Mixes – Extended Album Versions – Live
New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
Experience, in immersive Surround Sound, the moment John and The Plastic Ono Band record each song live, from a
sonic soundstage at the center of Ascot Sound Studios at John & Yoko’s home in Tittenhurst
1. Imagine (take 10)
2. Crippled Inside (take 6)
3. Jealous Guy (take 29)
4. It’s So Hard (take 11)
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 4 – extended)
6. Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended)
7. Oh My Love (take 20)
8. How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended)
9. How? (take 40)
10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 – extended)

The Raw Studio Mixes – Out-takes – Live
New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
1. Imagine (take 1)
2. Crippled Inside (take 2)
3. Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo)
4. Jealous Guy (take 11)
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21)
6. How Do You Sleep? (take 1)
7. How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6)
8. How? (takes 7-10)
9. How? (take 40 alt vocal)
10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 tracking vocal)

The Elements Mixes
From the Master Multitracks
New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96
Mixes from elements of the original multitracks that demonstrate some of the instrumentations from ‘behind the
scenes’
1. Imagine (strings)
2. Crippled Inside (upright bass & drums)
3. Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums)
4. It’s So Hard (strings)
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (guitar, bass & drums)
6. Gimme Some Truth (electric piano & guitar)
7. Oh My Love (vocals)
8. How Do You Sleep? (strings)
9. How? (strings)
10. Oh Yoko! (acoustic)

The Evolution Documentary
New Mix in Mono 24-96
The story of the songs from demo to master in rehearsals, studio chat and mixed multitrack elements
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Jealous Guy
4. It’s So Hard
5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
6. Gimme Some Truth
7. Oh My Love
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. How?
10. Oh Yoko!
11. Power To The People
12. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)
13. God Save Us/God Save Oz
14. Do The Oz
15. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
16. Tittenhurst Park

Imagine John & Yoko – The Elliot Mintz Interviews
New Mix in Mono 24-96
Tribute by DJ and family friend Elliot Mintz featuring revealing, philosophical, honest and humorous interviews with
John & Yoko.

IMAGINE / GIMME SOME TRUTH – DVD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL RELEASE
Imagine (Film)
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Good Morning
4. Jealous Guy
5. Don’t Count The Waves
6. It’s So Hard
7. Mrs. Lennon
8. In Bag
9. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
10. Mind Train
11. Whisper Piece
12. What’s That In The Sky?
13. Power To The People
14. Gimme Some Truth
15. Midsummer New York
16. Oh My Love
17. How Do You Sleep?
18. How?
19. Oh Yoko!
20. Beach / End Credits

Gimme Some Truth (Film)
1. Imagine
2. Crippled Inside
3. Oh Yoko!
4. Jealous Guy
5. It’s So Hard
6. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Oh My Love
9. How Do You Sleep?
10. How?
11. Imagine

DVD / Blu-Ray Extras
1. Jealous Guy (raw studio out-take)
2. How? (raw studio out-take)
3. Gimme Some Truth (raw studio out-take)
4. David Bailey photoshoot

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda Sharon Van Etten ...
    Lo scorso 8 agosto Sharon Van Etten ha preso parte ad un live di BBC Proms, serie di concerti con orchestra organizzati dal noto broadcast ...

    Interpol – Marauder

    L’arrivo di un nuovo album di una grande band come gli Interpol crea parecchie aspettative e il timore che la vena creativa  si sia ...

    Sonny Falls – Some Kind of ...
    Chicago è notoriamente ricca per quanto riguarda le proposte musicali, specie nel suo substrato più indie ed alternativo: si pensi ai ...

    Our Girl – Stranger Today

    Da una parte “Le chitarre nel rock sono morte”, dall’altra “il 2018 è l’anno delle fanciulle con le ...

    Lit – These Are The Days

    Dio mio, è davvero scarico Bon Jovi in questo nuovo disco, cosa gli sarà successo? Non che ultimamente brillasse per chissà quali ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    14 agosto 2018

    Color Fest 2018 (La Giurranda di Platania, 4-5/08/2018)
    Ci si può affezionare ad una mancanza? È passato qualche giorno ormai dalla fine del Color Fest, Platania (CZ) è lontana e restano solo le foto e le playlist. Cercherò di farvi rivivere ogni frangente delle serate del quattro e cinque agosto, ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     