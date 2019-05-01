 

RISTAMPE IN VISTA PER I TRAVIS: TORNA IN PISTA “THE MAN WHO” E ANCHE IL LIVE A GLASTONBURY DEL 1999

 
1 maggio 2019
 

Craft Recordings, per il 21 giugno, piazza una doppietta importante targata Travis. “Live at Glastonbury ’99”, oltre a una nuova edizione, ampliata, di “The Man Who”

Disponibile per la prima volta (cd e doppio vinile), “Live at Glastonbury ’99” è sempre stata una registrazione molto apprezzata dai fan dei Travis.

Per commemorare l’anniversario di “The Man Who” (24 maggio 1999 la data di uscita), i Travis hanno selezionato 19 B-side (si, c’è anche la mitica cover di Britney Spears), che saranno disponibili nelle ristampe digitali e in CD dell’album. C’è anche un cofanetto deluxe che contiene un fotolibro commemorativo di 58 pagine.

“The Man Who” è uno degli album britannici di maggiore successo degli ultimi 20 anni, con dei singoli storici come ‘Writing to Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Turn’, e forse la canzone più iconica della band, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on me?’. Prodotto da Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, U2, Pavement), “The Man Who” ha trascorso 11 settimane al numero uno nel Regno Unito, vendendo poi 3,5 milioni di copie in tutto il mondo.

Che la band abbia perso quel magico tocco che li contraddistingueva in quegli anni di grazia, beh, è innegabile, però tutto sommato non sono poi così drammaticamente affondati come è accaduto ad altre band. Un tuffo nel passato, comunque, lo facciamo volentieri. Il pre-order è già attivo.

Ecco le scalette complete delle uscite:

Live At Glastonbury, ’99:
‘Blue Flashing Light’
‘The Fear’
‘Writing To Reach You’
‘Good Feeling’
‘U16 Girls’
‘As You Are’
‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’
‘Coming Around’
‘All I Want To Do Is Rock’
‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’
‘Good Day To Die’
‘More Than Us’
‘Driftwood’
‘Slide Show’
‘Turn’
‘Happy’

The Man Who Deluxe Box Set (2-CD)

CD1: The Man Who:
‘Writing To Reach You’
‘The Fear’
‘As You Are’
‘Driftwood’
‘The Last Laugh Of The Laughter’
‘Turn’
‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’
‘Luv’
‘She’s So Strange’
‘Slide Show’ / ‘Blue Flashing Light’

CD2: B-side:
‘Green Behind The Ears’
‘Only Molly Knows’
‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’
‘High As A Kite’
‘Be My Baby’
‘Where Is The Love’
‘Village Man’
‘Driftwood’ (Live at the Link Café, Glasgow, 1999)
‘The Urge For Going’
‘Slide Show’ (Live at the Link Café, Glasgow, 1999)
‘River’
‘Days Of Our Lives’
‘We Are Monkeys’
‘Baby One More Time’ (In Session)
‘Coming Around’
‘Just The Faces Change’
‘The Connection’
‘Rock ’N’ (Salad) Roll’
‘The Weight’

