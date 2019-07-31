TELEFON TEL AVIV TORNA CON UN NUOVO LP DOPO DIECI ANNI. ECCO IL SINGOLO “STANDING AT THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN”

A distanza di oltre dieci anni dal precedente LP, “Immolate Yourself”, Telefon Tel Aviv ritorna con il suo quarto album, “Dreams Are Not Enough”, in uscita il prossimo 27 settembre via Ghostly.

Precedentemente un duo, il progetto si era sciolto dopo che la morte di Charlie Cooper, deceduto appena due giorni dopo l’uscita del loro terzo lavoro sulla lunga distanza.

“Dopo anni di riflessioni ed elaborazioni psicologiche”, Josh Eustis ha deciso di tornare a utilizzare questo moniker, che lo porterà a realizzare il nuovo disco.

Ad anticipare l’uscita, ecco il singolo “Standing At The Bottom Of The Ocean”, che potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto.

“Dreams Are Not Enough” Tracklist:

1. I dream of it often:

2. a younger version of myself,

3. standing at the bottom of the ocean;

4. arms aloft,

5. mouth agape,

6. eyes glaring,

7. not seeing,

8. not breathing,

9. still as stone in a watery fane.

Photo Credit: Michael Lazarev