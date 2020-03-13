GLASTONBURY 2020: CHE LINEUP!

Mentre il mondo musicale intero, sotto la minaccia del coronavirus, si affretta a cancellare e annullare date, ecco che Glastonbury lancia il guanto di sfida e prepara una line up pazzesca per questa edizione del 2020, che davvero speriamo si possa tenere senza intoppi o paure. 50 anni di Glasto, dal 24 al 28 giugno vanno festeggiati a dovere!

Il cast definitivo arriverà in maggio, ma intanto ecco i primi nomi…

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney,Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, The Isley Brothers, FKA twigs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Supergrass, Herbie Hancock, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avalanches, Pet Shop Boys, Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS…, Cage the Elephant, Thundercat, Sinead O’Connor, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers,Big Thief, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Goldfrapp, Kelis, La Roux, TLC, The Specials, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright, Laura Marling, Caribou, Metronomy, Tinariwen, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Clairo, Banks, Danny Brown, Khruangbin, Soccer Mommy, Richard Dawson, London Grammar, EarthGang, Glass Animals, Beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Editors, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon e Blossoms.