 

GLASTONBURY 2020: CHE LINEUP!

 
Tags:
di
13 Marzo 2020
 

Mentre il mondo musicale intero, sotto la minaccia del coronavirus, si affretta a cancellare e annullare date, ecco che Glastonbury lancia il guanto di sfida e prepara una line up pazzesca per questa edizione del 2020, che davvero speriamo si possa tenere senza intoppi o paure. 50 anni di Glasto, dal 24 al 28 giugno vanno festeggiati a dovere!

Il cast definitivo arriverà in maggio, ma intanto ecco i primi nomi…
Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney,Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, The Isley Brothers, FKA twigs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Supergrass, Herbie Hancock, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avalanches, Pet Shop Boys, Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS…, Cage the Elephant, Thundercat, Sinead O’Connor, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers,Big Thief, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Goldfrapp, Kelis, La Roux, TLC, The Specials, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright, Laura Marling, Caribou, Metronomy, Tinariwen, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Clairo, Banks, Danny Brown, Khruangbin, Soccer Mommy, Richard Dawson, London Grammar, EarthGang, Glass Animals, Beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Editors, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon e Blossoms.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May. ⁣⁣ In the meantime we post this with much love to all. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ (There’s also a non-circular version of the line-up – and full text list – on our website now) Artwork by Stanley Donwood

Un post condiviso da Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta “The Man I Used To ...
    Tobin Sprout, storica ex-chitarra e voce dei Guided By Voices, ha diffuso il suo nuovo brano “The Man I Used to Know”.   ...

    Ascolta “Songs For ...
    Esce oggi “Songs For Australia”, il dico di cover curato da Julia Stone che vuole raccogliere fondi per l’Australia ...

    Colapesce e Dimartino: ascolta ...
    Pubblicata a mezzanotte, a sorpresa, “Rosa e Olindo” è il terzo estratto dall’album “I Mortali”, il primo disco scritto a quattro ...

    Pop X – Antille

    “Antille” è un manifesto di una sagra elettronica surrealista, poetica in cui i Pop X vestono l’abito dei sapienti sciamani. ...

    Cornershop – England Is A ...
    Tornano dopo qualche anno i Cornershop, con un disco vero e proprio. Piacevole ritrovare una band che dopo i fasti e il successo di “When ...
    I più visualizzati
    17 Febbraio 2020

    Carmen Consoli: la Top 10 Brani
    Carmen Consoli nel 2020 terrà un concerto – evento all’Arena di Verona, intitolato “25 anni Mediamente Isterici”, che prende spunto dal titolo di uno dei suoi album più amati, il terzo, quando ancora il rock vibrava forte nelle sue ...
    16 Febbraio 2020

    Beatrice Antolini – Live @ Circolo Ohibò ( Milano, 15/02/2020)
    Dopo la partecipazione al 70° Festival di Sanremo, come splendida direttrice d’orchestra per Achille Lauro, e poco prima della ripartenza con Vasco Rossi per il “Vasco Non Stop Festival 2020”, il meraviglioso mondo di Beatrice Antolini approda ...
    17 Febbraio 2020

    Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
    Premessa fondamentale, quanto semplicistica: il sottoscritto rientra nella schiera di coloro che hanno adorato i primi due album a firma Tame Impala, e ritiene “Currents”, per quanto portatore di  malia e talento, un passaggio che lo ha ...
    11 Marzo 2020

    C’era una volta il Consorzio Produttori Indipendenti – I Nomi Celebri E Quelli Di Nicchia (Ma Di Indubbio Valore)
    Da una parte ci sono Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni e Gianni Maroccolo attivissimi con i loro progetti solisti, dall’altra i Disciplinatha di Cristiano Santini e Dario Parisini rinati come Dish-Is-Nein ma che tengono vivo più che mai ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     