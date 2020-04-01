 

ASCOLTA ROGER WATERS RIFARE “THE RIGHT TO LIVE IN PEACE” DEL CANTAUTORE ATTIVISTA CILENO VICTOR JARA

 
Roger Waters ha pubblicato oggi online la cover di “The Right To Live In Peace” brano composto dall’attivista e musicista cileno Victor Jara torturato e ucciso negli anni ’70 durante la sanguinosa dittatura di Pinochet.

Waters ha commentato:
Questa canzone è per il popolo di Santiago, Quito, Giaffa, Rio, La Paz, New York, Baghdad, Budapest e per tutte le persone che vivono dove c’è l’uomo che ci fa del male.

