I WILCO ANNUNCIANO LA RISTAMPA DI “YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT”

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot“, il mitico quarto album dei Wilco – che la band di Chicago sta suonando per intero allo United Palace di NYC proprio ora in una residency di cinque giorni – compie 20 anni quest’anno.

Il prossimo 16 settembre, via Nonesuch Records, il gruppo dell’Illinois ripubblicherà una nuova versione rimasterizzata in ben undici vinili e un cd (pre-order).

La Super Deluxe Edition comprende ben 82 brani inediti tra demo, bozze, strumentali, un live-album, una performance e intervista per la radio datata settembre 2001 e molto altro.

Conterrà inoltre un libro con un’intervista a Jeff Tweedy, Glen Kotche e all’ingegnere Jim O’Rourke, oltre a una serie di foto inedite del gruppo nel suo studio a Chicago, mentre registravano il disco.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete ascoltare un primo estratto, la versione live di “Reservations”, registrata a St. Louis nel 2002.

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” 2022 Editions:

11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)

Venus Stopped the Train

Poor Places

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

American Aquarium

Cars Can’t Escape

Kamera

War On War *

I’m the Man Who Loves You *

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Shakin’ Sugar

Let Me Come Home

Poor Places

Reservations

*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7”

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Venus Stopped the Train

I’m the Man Who Loves You

The Good Part

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Poor Places

Shakin’ Sugar

Reservations

Cars Can’t Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down)

Lost Poem Demo

I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down

Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?

The Good Part

A Magazine Called Sunset

A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)

Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)

Kamera

I’m the Man Who Loves You

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Jesus, Etc.

Reservations (Backing Track)

Let Me Come Home (Synth)

Ooby Dooby

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I’m the Man Who Loves You

War on War

Kamera

Radio Cure

A Shot in the Arm

She’s a Jar

I’m Always in Love

Sunken Treasure

Jesus, Etc.

Heavy Metal Drummer

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Reservations

California Stars

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Misunderstood

Far, Far Away

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

I’m a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1

War on War (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3

I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *

Interview, Pt. 4

Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 5

She’s a Jar (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 6

Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)

*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK