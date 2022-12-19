 

ASCOLTA “GRADUATE UNSKILLED”, IL PRIMO E UNICO TRIBUTO ITALIANO AI REPLACEMENTS

 
E’ uscito il 16 dicembre per Moquette Records, Dischi Soviet Studio e Dynamic & Economic Sound Records il primo e unico tributo italiano ai Replacements. Curato da Carlo Pinchetti attraverso un percorso durato due anni, il disco, intitolato “Graduate Unskilled,” vede la partecipazione di 19 tra artisti e band della scena indipendente italiana.

I Replacements, band anni 80/90 che non necessiterebbe introduzioni (in un mondo ideale), rappresentano un culto assoluto nella scena underground americana. Sono quelli che non ce l’hanno fatta, ma che nemmeno ci hanno provato, nonostante un carisma spropositato e la presenza, in Paul Westerberg, di uno dei migliori songwriter di sempre.
La loro influenza, come testimonia questo disco, si è estesa fino all’Italia, coprendo un ventaglio incredibile di generi, dal punk HC, fino alle ballad country folk.

TRACKLIST:
1. The Junction – Bastards of young
2. Broomdogs – Portland
3. Claudia Buzzetti & the Hootenanny – Nightclub Jittters
4. Laser Geyser – Answering Machine
5. The Crooks – I’m in trouble
6. Carlo Pinchetti – Sadly Beautiful (feat. Pete Mayhew – Gently Tender – e Elena Ghisleri)
7. L’Armata delle tenebre – Kiss me on the bus
8. Irene Sciacovelli – Achin’ to be
9. Lowlands – Left of the dial
10. Soviet Malpensa – The ledge
11. Panamas & Massilanciasassi – Shiftless when idle
12. Andy Burch – Swingin’ party
13. Edward Abbiati & Gnola – If only you were lonely
14. Dust – Rock n’ roll ghost
15. Lester Greenowsky – God damn job
16. Her BlooMatches – Androgynous
17. Temporal Sluts – Stuck in the middle
18. Jim Mannez – I will dare
19. Lowinsky – Waitress in the sky

