Nick Drake sarà omaggiato con un nuovo album tributo di cover, “The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake”, che uscirà a luglio (pre-order). Tra i presenti figurano nomi importanti Liz Phair, Feist, Philip Selway, Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves, Let’s Eat Grandma, Ben Harper, John Parish & Aldous Harding, Christian Lee Hutson, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret, Mike Lindsay & Guy Garvey, John Grant e altri ancora.
Il progetto è stato concepito da Cally Callomon, manager del patrimonio di Nick Drake e da Jeremy Lascelles, cofondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e amministratore delegato di Chrysalis Records.
Cally e io ci siamo imbarcati in questa impresa con una semplice richiesta a ciascuno degli artisti: ignorare la registrazione originale di Nick e reinventare la canzone con il loro stile unico
È stato davvero bello sentire tante risposte simili, con tutti che dicevano quanto la musica di Nick fosse importante per loro e quanto volessero far parte di questo progetto. Quando i risultati sono arrivati uno dopo l’altro, siamo rimasti entusiasti della genialità e dell’inventiva che ogni artista ha dimostrato. Hanno fatto esattamente quello che speravamo: hanno fatto propria la canzone.
La prima canzone ad essere resa nota è la cover eseguita dai Fontaines D.C. di “Cello Song” di Drake.
TRACKLIST:
01 The Wandering Hearts – “Voice From A Mountain (Prelude)”
02 Fontaines D.C. – “Cello Song”
03 Camile – “Hazey Jane”
04 Mike Lindsay – “Saturday Sun” (Feat. Guy Garvey)
05 Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves – “Road”
06 Let’s Eat Grandma – “From The Morning”
07 David Gray – “Place To Be”
08 John Parish & Aldous Harding – “Three Hours”
09 Stick In The Wheel – “Parasite”
10 Ben Harper – “Time Has Told Me”
11 Emeli Sandé – “One Of These Things First”
12 Karine Polwart & Kris Drever – “Northern Sky”
13 Craig Armstrong – “Black Eyed Dog” (Feat. Self Esteem)
14 Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves – “Road (Reprise)”
15 Nadia Reid – “Poor Boy”
16 Christian Lee Hutson – “Which Will” Feat. Elanor Moss
17 Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret – “Harvest Breed”
18 Katherine Priddy – “I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind”
19 AURORA – “Pink Moon”
20 Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello – “Time Of No Reply”
21 Famous Blue Cable – “River Man” Feat. Feist
22 Liz Phair – “Free Ride”
23 Philip Selway – “Fly”
24 John Grant – “Day Is Done”
25 The Wandering Hearts – “Voice From A Mountain”