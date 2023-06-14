Gli Allah-Las hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album “Zuma 85”, in uscita il 13 ottobre tramite la loro etichetta Calico Discos e Innovative Leisure (pre-order). “Zuma 85” è prodotto da Jeremy Harris e dalla band ed è stato mixato da Jarvis Taveniere, cofondatore di Woods, collaboratore abituale della band.
Due sono i brani condivisi: “The Stuff” e la title track.
Tracklist:
- The Stuff
- Jelly
- Right On Time
- GB BB
- Hadal Zone
- Fontaine
- Pattern
- Sky Club
- La Rue
- Dust
- Smog Cutter
- Zuma 85
- The Fall