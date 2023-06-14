Credit: Press

Gli Allah-Las hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album “Zuma 85”, in uscita il 13 ottobre tramite la loro etichetta Calico Discos e Innovative Leisure (pre-order). “Zuma 85” è prodotto da Jeremy Harris e dalla band ed è stato mixato da Jarvis Taveniere, cofondatore di Woods, collaboratore abituale della band.

Due sono i brani condivisi: “The Stuff” e la title track.

Tracklist:

  1. The Stuff
  2. Jelly
  3. Right On Time
  4. GB BB
  5. Hadal Zone
  6. Fontaine
  7. Pattern
  8. Sky Club
  9. La Rue
  10. Dust
  11. Smog Cutter
  12. Zuma 85
  13. The Fall