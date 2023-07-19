Dopo aver pubblicato lo scorso maggio, via Island Records, il loro venticinquesimo album, “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte“, gli Sparks sono arrivati a presentarlo anche alla NPR.
La band californiana dei fratelli Ron e Russell Mael si è esibita in un breve live per la nota serie “Tiny Desk Concerts”.
Il duo statunitense ha dapprima suonato tre pezzi dal suo lavoro più recente, la title-track “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte”, “Nothing Is as Good as They Say” e “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way”, per poi chiudere con “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us”, estratto dal loro terzo LP, “Kimono My House”, datato 1974.