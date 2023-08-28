Brian McBride, metà del duo ambient americano Stars of the Lid è scomparso all’età di 53 anni.
La triste notizia è stata diffusa dal profilo ufficiale instagram del progetto e confermato dall’etichetta Kranky:
McBride fonda gli Stars Of The Lid insieme ad Adam Wiltzie nel 1993 dichiarando da subito come principale fonte di ispirazione del duo Brian Eno, Arvo Pärt e Talk Talk.
Dopo il debut album, “Music for Nitrous Oxide”, del 1995 il duo infilerà quattro dischi in quattro anni, “Gravitational Pull vs. the Desire for an Aquatic Life” (1996), “The Ballasted Orchestra” (1997), “Per Aspera Ad Astra” (1998) e “Avec Laudenum” (1999), concludendo la propria discografia con “The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid” (2007) e “And Their Refinement of the Decline” (2011).
Dal canto suo McBride produrrà due lavori solisti (“When The Detail Lost Its Freedom” del 2005 e “The Effective Disconnect” del 2010), formando, insieme a Kenneth James Gibson dei Furry Things, i Bell Gardens (due lavori all’attivo).
few artists have crept into my own work as surely as stars of the lid, and likely no record has been played more in this house than 'and their refinement of the decline'. and i'm just wrecked to type the words,— chris walla (@calculizer) August 27, 2023
may brian mcbride rest in peace, and may his name be a blessing
Very sad news. The impact Stars of the Lid had on me is incalculable. Their music soundtracked whole eras of my life. RIP Brian McBride https://t.co/WroWYJHNvn— Clipping (@clppng) August 27, 2023