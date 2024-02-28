Shabaka Hutchings, già in passato membro attivo di progetti come i discolti Sons Of Kemet (dei quali faceva parte anche Tom Skinner ora negli Smile), The Comet Is Coming (ultimo disco “Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam” uscito nel 2022) e Shabaka And The Ancestors svela i dettagli del suo debutto solista.

“Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace” esce il 12 aprile su Impluse e vedrà Hutchings, qui alle prese con sassofono e clarinetto, collaborare con una serie di amici e colleghi come Jason Moran (piano), Nasheet Waits (batteria) e Carlos Niño (percussioni) nel caso del primo singolo “End Of Innocence”, oggi svelato con il video di Phoebe Boswell:

Nel disco poi troviamo altri featuring: André 3000, Esperanza Spalding, Moses Sumney, Brandee Younger, Floating Points, Laraaji, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Saul Williams, Elucid e altri.

“Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace” tracklist

01 “End Of Innocence”

02 “As The Planets And the Stars Collapse”

03 “Insecurities”

04 “Managing My Breath, What Fear Had Become”

05 “The Wounded Need To Be Replenished”

06 “Body To Inhabit”

07 “I’ll Do Whatever You Want”

08 “Living”

09 “Breathing”

10 “Kiss Me Before I Forget”

11 “Song Of The Motherland”