I Fat Dog annunciano il loro album d’esordio intitolato “WOOF.” in uscita per Domino Records il 6 settembre.
Noi siamo l’opposto di una musica cerebrale. Non ci piace la musica sterilizzata.
L’album include i brani già conosciuti, ovvero “All the Same” e “King of Slugs”, mentre “Running”, un assaggio di trance scapestrata e contorta, è il nuovo assaggio.
La band sarà l’ 11 agosto all’ Ypsigrock Festival, Castelbuono (PA) e al Poplar Festival di Doss Trento a Trento, che si terrà dal 12 al 15 settembre.
Tracklisting:
- Vigilante
- Closer to God
- Wither
- Clowns
- King of the Slugs
- All the Same
- I am the King
- Running
- And so it Came to Pass