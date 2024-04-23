I Fat Dog annunciano il loro album d’esordio intitolato “WOOF.” in uscita per Domino Records il 6 settembre.

Noi siamo l’opposto di una musica cerebrale. Non ci piace la musica sterilizzata.

L’album include i brani già conosciuti, ovvero “All the Same” e “King of Slugs”, mentre “Running”, un assaggio di trance scapestrata e contorta, è il nuovo assaggio.

La band sarà l’ 11 agosto all’ Ypsigrock Festival, Castelbuono (PA) e al Poplar Festival di Doss Trento a Trento, che si terrà dal 12 al 15 settembre.

Tracklisting:

  1. Vigilante
  2. Closer to God
  3. Wither
  4. Clowns
  5. King of the Slugs
  6. All the Same
  7. I am the King
  8. Running
  9. And so it Came to Pass