Sabato scorso, 25 maggio, al Messehalle di Dresda il nuovo power trio di Sting, formato insieme al batterista Chris Maas e al chitarrista Dominic Miller, ha debuttato nella prima data del tour che porterà il nuovo gruppo ad esibirsi in Europa e negli States.
L’interessante scaletta di questo opening show ha previsto “Voices Inside My Head” dei Police, eseguita dal vivo per la prima volta dal 2006, “When The Angels Fall”, che non si ascoltava da un palco dal 1992, “Never Coming Home”, lontata dalle scalette dei live di Sting dal 2012, e “Tea In The Sahara” sempre dei Police che mancava dal 2017.
Ecco qualche video della serata:
Questa l’intera scaletta del live:
“Voices Inside My Head”
“Message In A Bottle”
“Synchronicity II”
“Driven To Tears”
“Fields Of Gold”
“Never Coming Home”
“When The Angels Fall”
“A Thousand years”
“Tea In The Sahara”
“The Hounds Of Winter”
“Mad About You”
“Fortress Around Your Heart”
“Can’t Stand Losing You”
“Englishman In New York”
“Shape Of My Heart”
“Walking On The Moon”
“So Lonely”
“Desert Rose”
“King Of Pain”
“Every Breath You Take”
“Roxanne”
“Fragile”