I PEAKING LIGHTS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “EVP”.

“E S C A P E” è il titolo del nuovo disco dei Peaking Lights in uscita il prossimo 4 maggio su etichetta Dekmantel.
Primo singolo estratto in ascolto da subito è “EVP”:
“E S C A P E”, primo album del duo di San Francisco che esce per la storica etichetta olandese, segue di 3 anni circa il precedente “The Fifth State of Consciousness”.
“E S C A P E” tracklist:
01 Dharma
02 Peace
03 EVP
04 The Dammed
05 The Caves
06 Soft Escape
07 Eyes Alive
08 Innerterrestrial
09 Dreams
10 Silver Clouds
11 Enchanted Sea
12 Traffic
13 Change Always Comes