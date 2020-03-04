I PEAKING LIGHTS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “EVP”.

“E S C A P E” è il titolo del nuovo disco dei Peaking Lights in uscita il prossimo 4 maggio su etichetta Dekmantel.

Primo singolo estratto in ascolto da subito è “EVP”:

“E S C A P E”, primo album del duo di San Francisco che esce per la storica etichetta olandese, segue di 3 anni circa il precedente “The Fifth State of Consciousness”.

“E S C A P E” tracklist:

01 Dharma

02 Peace

03 EVP

04 The Dammed

05 The Caves

06 Soft Escape

07 Eyes Alive

08 Innerterrestrial

09 Dreams

10 Silver Clouds

11 Enchanted Sea

12 Traffic

13 Change Always Comes